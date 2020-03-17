Vail Resorts Will Not Reopen North American Resorts this Season

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Due to mounting concerns over COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Vail Resorts announced their North American resorts will stay closed for the remainder of the season.

The company will be refunding pre-reserved lift tickets, lessons, and lodging on their website, here.

There is, however a few potential exceptions—Vail will consider reopening Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, and Breckenridge in late April or early May depending on the snow conditions and that of the pandemic.

In related news, uphill traffic is limited at many resorts as they are closed to allow ski patrol to finish their closing procedures, including Jackson Hole and Alta. Arapahoe Basin attempted to open for uphill travel, but when hundreds of people came to skin the resort, A-Basin was forced to reverse their decision.

POWDER will continue to update this story more information becomes available.