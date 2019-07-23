With 17-Resort Acquisition, the Northeast Just Got a Lot More Vail-y

Once again, Vail Resorts is expanding its empire. The conglomerate giant announced yesterday an agreement to acquire 17 east coast ski areas owned by Peak Resorts, including Mount Snow in Vermont, Hunter Mountain in New York, three resorts in New Hampshire, and others in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, and Indiana.

See the complete list at the bottom of the page. (It’s worth noting that Mad River is a ski area in Ohio and is not the same as Vermont’s Mad River Glen.)

In 2012, Vail began buying up small ski areas near big population centers, starting with Afton Alps, just outside of Minneapolis, and Mt. Brighton, near Detroit. Peak Resort’s properties cater to skiers living in major metropolitan areas across the Eastern seaboard and in the Midwest, keeping this acquisition right in style for Vail.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peak Resorts

When Vail scoops up another mountain property, skiers express worry about the looming demise of unique, locally owned, indie ski areas. But this time, I’m cheering for Vail. There, I said it. That’s because Peak Resorts’ current top investor is the Sackler family, owners of Purdue Pharma.

The Sackler family is currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits for allegedly fueling the nation’s opioid crisis with deceptive and aggressive advertising for their addictive painkiller OxyContin, all while making their personal fortune. (Last week, the Louvre Museum made headlines for scrubbing the Sackler name from a wing donated by the family.)

The Sacklers acquired a controlling interest in Peak Resorts in 2018 after helping finance a $76 million acquisition of three Pennsylvania ski areas. Last week, Vail and the Sacklers filed an agreement for Peak Resorts.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Peak Resorts

The deal isn’t final until all the company’s shareholders vote to adopt and approve it at a special meeting, date TBA, but the shareholders will almost certainly bite, considering Peak stock (SKIS) bounced around in the $4 range over the past year and Vail is offering $11 per share.

Vail expects to formally close on the acquisition of 100 percent of Peak’s stock, at an estimated cost of $264 million, this fall. The only possible hitch is that the deal still needs to undergo regulatory review to ensure Vail isn’t creating a monopoly.

It seems local skiers at the newly acquired resorts are also ready to see a change in ownership and anxious to bid adieu to Peak Resorts for their lack of investment into the infrastructure.

Kathy Van Deursen, a longtime resident of the Washington Valley, in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, used to coach at Attitash when her three kids were in the ski racing program there.

Though she’s worried about losing local flavor under Vail ownership, she noted, “I have to say, a lot of that has happened already, with Peak. Most people will be happy to see Peak go. One friend texted me, saying, ‘yay, Peak is finally out!’ They’re not even commenting that it’s Vail coming in. But I’m a little scared about Vail—the big guys scare me a little bit.

Comments on Peak Resorts’ individual ski areas’ social media accounts range from ecstatic to enraged. There’s at least one Ohio skier marveling at the fact that he’s going to need a “F—k Vail” bumper sticker. Another New Hampshire skier commented simply, “The beginning of the end…”

Meanwhile, some skiers are already planning vacations to other resorts on Vail’s Epic Pass, or at least rejoicing that they’ll be able to visit more destinations in the northwest. Others are hopeful that the acquisition means money will come pouring in to support improving the infrastructure at these resorts.

Vail says it plans to invest approximately $15 million over the next two years in one-time capital spending at Peak Resorts (that sum will be spread across 17 different properties). For comparison’s sake, when Vail purchased Wilmot Mountain, a 230-foot ski area outside of Chicago, it invested $13 million into that property alone.



Van Deursen said that certain upgrades would be welcome, but doesn’t want to see Attitash or Wildcat become a shiny tourist destination with the prices to match.

“With Vail, I worry about the cost. The industry is so expensive anyway,” she said. “It’s hard enough for people that live around here to afford to buy tickets and passes.”

Currently, the Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce runs a program for employees of chamber member businesses, and it offers five days each at the seven alpine and six nordic ski areas in the region.

There’s some blackout dates, but the tickets are transferable to friends, and for $299, it’s a good deal. Vail will honor and continue to sell the “Peak Pass” for the 2019/20 season and all 17 acquired resorts will be included on the Epic Pass for the upcoming season as well.

“I work in a library, and I imagine this as some dystopian thing, where suddenly, there is only Vail Resorts, and if you’re a skier, you’re skiing at Vail, that’s the only way,” says Van Deursen. “Then again, maybe it will all be positives. I think that is a possibility, too.”

Resorts included in the acquisition:

-Mount Snow in Vermont

-Hunter Mountain in New York

-Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire

-Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania

-Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River Mountain in Ohio

-Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri

-Paoli Peaks in Indiana