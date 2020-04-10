According to the Teton County Search and Rescue Foundation (TCSAR), the victim of the fatal avalanche on April 1 was Trace Carillo, a staunch and longtime advocate of backcountry safety. Carillo worked for the Utah Avalanche Center between 2014 and 2017 in various roles.

More recently he was working in Wyoming as a US Forest Service wilderness ranger. It was confirmed by TCSAR Foundation upon recovery that Carillo was wearing his avalanche beacon, but it was not turned on. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported Carillo’s body was found beneath two feet of snow.

Photo Credit: Bradly J. Boner / Jackson Hole News&Guide

Additionally, snowmobiler Rob Kincaid was killed in an avalanche in the Austin Canyon area, north of Mount Baird and the Palisades Reservoir, just over the Wyoming state line into Idaho, on April 3. Kincaid was a longtime friend of the TCSAR Foundation and an advocate for backcountry safety as well. The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center confirmed that Kincaid’s beacon was also turned off upon recovery of his body.

Both organizations are advocating for an extreme use of caution in the backcountry right now to avoid further load on medical and SAR teams during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, honest avalanche reporting is extremely important as a safety resource, and ask that the public please avoid shaming those who come forward with their stories and reports.

“In both of last week’s fatalities, the victims were wearing transceivers, but tragically neither of their beacons were turned on,” stated the center’s Sunday morning Teton Avalanche Advisory.

“This [is] a stark reminder to do full beacon checks before leaving the trailhead. For every person, verify their batteries are good, and their transceivers are both sending and receiving properly.”

To support TCSAR Foundation, Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center, or Utah Avalanche Center, follow these links.