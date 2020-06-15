U.S. Ski Team Suspends Athletes for Using Racial Slurs

Identical twin brothers Kiernan and Deven Fagan, originally from Brownfield, Maine, have been formally and indefinitely suspended from the U.S. Ski Team after they posted content on their social media channels in violation of U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Athlete Agreement and Code of Conduct. Read their full statement here.

Marker, Dalbello, Volkl have also ended their sponsorship of the Fagan twins following their use of racial slurs on multiple occasions on their social media accounts.

“We have recently become aware of tasteless and inappropriate social media content featuring freestyle athletes Deven and Kiernan Fagan,” said a statement by VP/Marketing at Marker Volkl USA, Geoff Curtis. “The use of, or affiliation with racial slurs is never okay, and after seeing this content, we had no choice but to end our sponsorship of these two athletes. MDV holds no ill will toward Deven and Kiernan and we wish them well in the continuation of their skiing careers.”

Db ski bags also ended their support of the two athletes.

“We appreciate their performance on skis but we don’t support this kind of behavior. We just don’t. It’s not us,” the brand said in an Instagram post.

The brothers’ return to U.S. Ski & Snowboard sanctioned activities is reliant upon completing diversity and sensitivity education, according to the statement.