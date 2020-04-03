Tuckerman Ravine Closes to Skiers After Crowds Ignore CDC Guidelines

After an estimated 400 skiers were clocked skinning up the trail into New Hampshire’s Tuckerman Ravine last weekend—many congregating in large groups at the trailhead—USFS Lead Snow Ranger Frank Carus closed the area to skiers April 1. The entire Cutler River Drainage, which comprises of Tuckerman, Huntington, and most of Washington’s lee slopes, are included in the closure. Additionally, Carus has suspended avalanche forecasting for the remainder of the season.

“[The crowds are] concerning because we’re attracting people from an entire region, forcing them through keyholes like the trailhead, where they interact, then watching them return to their homes and communities,” says Chris Joosen, former Lead Snow Ranger for the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.

The decision to close came one week after Governor Sununu issued a stay-at-home order stating that state residents and visitors only leave home for “essential needs.” The order, issued to halt the spread of COVID-19 through enforced social distancing, effectively allows residents to recreate outdoors. Whether that should or should not include backcountry skiing continues to be widely debated among skiers.

Photo Credit: Brian Mohr

However, Carus was frustrated seeing the Pinkham Notch trailhead on Mount Washington swell with cars while skiers clanked Pabst tall boys, plodded up the boot ladder, and dropped into 50-degree couloirs.

When he reminded skiers that they were told to stay at home, Carus says he was typically met with a shrug. A few muttered they were being “really careful.”

While Governor Sununu recommended people exercise outdoors in the Granite State, it seemed some local and visiting skiers to the Mount Washington Valley interpreted his order as license to head up the big hill, which according to Carus, is “in no one’s backyard.”

“The heuristic here is invisible. It’s not a [glide] crack in the snow, it’s a virus,” says Carus. “We understand the need to recreate and exercise. But in these times, skiing is not essential.”

Because Mount Washington is on USFS land, not managed by the state of New Hampshire, Carus was in position to mandate the closure in the interest of public health. Carus hopes the closure will not only lessen the spread of the coronavirus but will also relieve undue pressure on local medical and emergency rescue workers should a backcountry accident occur as it did outside Jackson this week.

The problem on Mount Washington is one of compression. While Colorado and Jackson skiers have room and land to spread out and avoid one another in parking lots and on skin tracks, Tuckerman and Huntington ravines are among the very limited options for New Hampshire skiers. With the amount of skiers in New England, this crush was inevitable.

In the past two weeks, two rescues occurred on Mount Washington, one involving a young man from New Jersey who got cliffed out in Tuckerman and called 911. Carus had to belay him to safety, only to later find out the man was an EMT from a hospital treating coronavirus patients.

A rescue on Mount Washington typically takes six to 12 rescuers. It would unfasten volunteer SAR and medical professionals from their homes and into an unknown environment with people who may be unknowingly incubating the disease. Further, the hospital that would catch these patients in the event of an injury is a risky zone, with known COVID-positive patients, potentially transmitting pathogen to the victim.

Brian Irwin is the medical advisor for the Mount Washington Volunteer Ski Patrol, whose operations have been suspended to avoid COVID exposure.