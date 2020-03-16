These X Games Real Ski Segments Are Out of Control

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Just when we need them most, X Games released the six contenders for the Real Ski video contest. These wild segments were shot and edited throughout the season and will compete for full X Games medals—one for the skier and one for the videographer.

This year’s batch of skiers were full-on, finding creative lines and linking features in urban settings around the world. Last year’s X Games rookie and winner of the Fan Favorite award Jake Mageau is back, tearing up the streets of Bend, Oregon. He’ll be pitted against a range of newcomers to the contest, with stiff competition from X Games vet (but never medalist) Jesper Tjäder, who is coming off a strong performance at the X Games Norway Knuckle Huck.

Of note, Alex Hackel’s segment was filmed and edited by 2019 Real Ski competitor Pär Hägglund.

Tune in March 22 for the results.

Catch each of the entries here:

Émile Bergeron with filmer/editor Camron Willis/Paul Bergeron

Sam Zahner and filmer/editor Gavin Rudy

Jake Mageau and filmer/editor Oliver Hoblitzelle

Noah Albaladejo and filmer/editor Pepe Sanchez

Jesper Tjäder and filmer/editor Judith Bergström

Alex Hackel and filmer/editor Pär Hägglund