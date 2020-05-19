These High School Seniors Will Graduate by Chairlift

Sometimes all you have to do is ask. That was how it worked when Kevin Carpenter, the principal of New Hampshire’s Kennett High School, rung up the president of Cranmore Mountain to ask if the hill would host the high school’s graduation ceremony.

It started as a joke to enforce social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic—What if we put them all on separate chair lifts? But the joke quickly materialized when Ben Wilcox, Cranmore’s president and an alumnus of Kennett High, agreed to host the graduating class of 2020.

The North Conway mountain has a long-standing history of being the playground and training ground for Kennett kids and is also home to the school’s race time.

On June 13, the 172 graduating seniors will load every other chair on the Skimobile Express quad. Then they’ll ride 2,000 feet to Cranmore’s summit where they will receive their diplomas.

While the process is expected to take about 30 minutes per student, the whole ceremony will take six or seven hours and students may take up to four family members with them.

“These kids have missed out on so much over the last few months so we’re very excited to work with the school to make this happen,” says Becca Deschenes, Cranmore Mountain’s director of marketing.

“How cool is it to live in a ski town and graduate at the top of a mountain, by chairlift? It will be a memorable day for sure,” says Deschenes.

Graduating in the fresh air while adhering to CDC best practices? This is the best idea we’ve heard all month.