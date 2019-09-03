Yes, the First Issue of POWDER is Coming Soon…

To our POWDER readers—

The night before I left on my first assignment for POWDER Magazine, then-editors John Davies and Matt Hansen sat me down at the kitchen table, poured me a glass of whiskey, and gave me their best advice:

“Have fun. Don’t f— it up.”

That was more than four years ago, and much has transpired at The Skier’s Magazine since then—we’ve won several national magazine awards for our print and digital publications; we launched our in-house film studio Powder Productions; we’ve grown the largest social media audience in skiing; all while finding and telling the stories that best serve as a record of our sport.

As we enter our 48th year as The Skier’s Magazine, we have made a few changes we want to share with you. This year, we will produce four issues of POWDER in print. The first issue of the season, the highly anticipated Buyer’s Guide, will be our October issue, on sale September 27. You can subscribe here and we’ll send all four issues right to your door. Just wait until you see the cover!

Additionally, POWDER remains committed to delivering the most essential photography and stories in skiing, which is why we have upgraded our paper quality to a premium level and significantly increased the page count of each issue. We will continue to rely on the very best writers and photographers in the industry to fill our magazine.

We are incredibly grateful to have the support of our readers and subscribers. We depend on you, and we thank you. You are The Other Skiers our founders Dave and Jake Moe had in mind when they created this magazine in Sun Valley in 1972. We hope you are as excited as we are about the first issue, followed shortly by the first snow. Here’s to having fun and not f—ing it up!

Powder To The People,

Sierra Shafer

Editor-in-Chief