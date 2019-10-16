The 20th Annual Powder Awards Are Coming to Aspen

The 20th Annual Powder Awards will be hosted in Aspen, Colorado, this year for a special anniversary show. Celebrating the best in skiing cinematography, photography, and athletic achievement for the past two decades, the Powder Awards will commence on the evening of December 7, 2019, at the Hotel Jerome.

POWDER is now accepting film submissions for the 13 film categories. The deadline for submissions is October 28.

Additionally, POWDER will also mark the 20th anniversary year with special film screenings of select Movie of the Year winners from the last 19 years on the evenings of December 3-5. Location TBA.

One of the biggest nights in skiing, the Powder Awards attract a who’s who of the industry, including professional skiers, ski legends, ski film production crews, industry brands, media, and skilebrities. This event is open to the public and tickets will be on sale soon.

The Powder Awards began in Las Vegas during the ski trade shows in 2001. In 2005, the party moved to the Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, where it stayed for the next eight years, before moving to Salt Lake City, Utah, and later Breckenridge, Colorado. We are thrilled to be returning the most prestigious award show in skiing back to its spiritual home in Aspen.