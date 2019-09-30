Squaw Legend Dr. Robb Gaffney Needs Our Help

Tahoe legend Robb Gaffney needs our help!

Tahoe is rallying behind a local legend this week, as the ski community learned Squallywood author and Squaw icon Dr. Robb Gaffney is currently fighting a rare and aggressive form of bone marrow cancer. The 48-year-old was one of the early faces of Matchstick Productions (his brother Scott helped start the company) and has been a Squaw staple for decades, but now the local psychiatrist has put skiing and life on hold to battle his latest medical hurdle.

Photo Credit: Ryan Salm

To help offset mounting costs, Tahoe friends have set up a GoFundMe page and are hosting ski movie screening at the Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema on October 3 with all proceeds going to the Gaffney family. The ski world is full of good guys, but few better than the Doctor.

VIDEO: Former pro skier Ian Compton finds ‘Another Way’

For years, East Coast rail wizard Ian Compton was a favorite on this weekly round-up, putting out some of the most fun, creative, and technical edits on the Interwebz. Then suddenly he disappeared faster than nachos at après, without so much as a goodbye note. This week, we got a peak into what happened to Compton’s pro ski journey, and it might surprise you. Take a journey into the forests of Vermont as Sir Compton finds his backwoods revival in a new documentary titled, Another Way.



Jackson Hole now 100-percent wind-powered

Following in the footsteps of their neighbor, Snow King, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort has pledged to run on 100-percent wind power starting this season. The move will include everything from ski lifts, to base area operations and will work in collaboration with the Horse Butte Wind Farm in Idaho. Nicely done, J-Holers.

VIDEO: Real SkiFi hits the wake park

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the boys at Real SkiFi, but that doesn’t mean they’ve been standing still. In fact, it looks like they’ve been finding a few new surfaces to slide on—even in the summertime.



Man fined CAD $4,000 for trying to fistfight a grizzly

Darwin is rolling in his grave this week after a Canadian man was forced to pay up CAD$4,000 for trying to fight (yes, you read that right) a grizzly bear in Banff National Park. The incident, which occurred in 2015, was witnessed by several bystanders, who said the Devin Mitsuing began taunting and then throwing rocks at a bear before dropping into a boxing stance. We’re not sure if Mitsuing thought he was still at the Banff Bears juniors game from the night before, but it is clear that he was probably barking up the wrong tree on this one. You got lucky, Dev.