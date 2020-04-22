Southern California’s Mount Baldy Reopens to Skiers

More than a month after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a mandatory shelter-in-place order on March 19, with no set end date, some golf courses in Southern California have reopened their doors.

Following the same tee time model, Mount Baldy, which was open past the shelter-in-place order, reopened to skiers today, April 22. Operating at 10 percent of its normal capacity of 800 skiable acres, General Manager Robby Ellingson says this is more than adequate space to follow good social distancing practices.

“We meet every person at the car at the entrance of the lot. There is no parking lot scene. From there they just go straight to the chair,” says Ellingson. “We have no infrastructure at the bottom except for ticket sales, so you don’t have that tailgating vibe that you see at other resorts.”

Photo Credit: Franklin Towers

Baldy will open with the following stipulations:

They will sell tickets to expert skiers and riders only—Chair 3 is mostly expert terrain and Baldy wants to minimize the risk of injury to inexperienced skiers.

All cars must be three car lengths apart.

Face masks must be worn at all times.

Skiers must sit in their car until their reservation time. Mount Baldy will check in a maximum of four individuals at 10-minute intervals. Skiers will have access to chairs 2 and 3 from that time until closing.

Read their full COVID-19 guidelines on their website.

Ellingson says that while the media reaction was “half ‘you’re crazy,’ half ‘right on,'” at the resort, skiers and snowboarders “couldn’t be happier that this is happening.”

“There’s a wave of people that are anxious to start to find a way. There’s not a doubt in my mind that we’re doing an excellent job,” he says. “In a nutshell we’re doing the same thing we were doing the last time we talked [the day before the closure]. But the tide is going out now, and it seems to be the right thing to do.”

Photo Credit: Franklin Towers

On April 21, California had its largest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases, a 7.4 percent jump. Ellingson says that Baldy is aware of these conditions and their open status is currently day-to-day.

“We’ll be assessing the situation every day and seeing how we need to modify our practices. We’re watching the spikes and we’ll decide based on how it goes. We’ll back it down if we no longer feel like we’re doing the right thing,” says Ellingson.