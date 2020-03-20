Southern California’s Mount Baldy is Still Open As of March 20

The day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide lockdown, many SoCal skiers woke up to a surprising social media post from their local hill. Mount Baldy, in the San Gabriel mountains was open, using a set of rules that are normally found on golf courses.

The mountain is running today, March 20, at less than 10 percent capacity, using time slots to allow four tickets spaced out every 10 minutes to keep the numbers low and skiers far apart. Their dining area is also unique, in that it was already designed for take-away service. The food is prepared away from guests and picked up at a window. The resort has taken all tables and chairs out of the dining area and is serving food to-go only.

General Manager Robby Ellingson said that they have taken every precaution to maintain an excellent standard of social distancing, and that a US Forest Service inspector came by on March 19 and approved their practices and facilities.

When the COVID-19 crisis started, and other resorts were shutting down, Ellingson was looking for models to maintain his small business. The mountain ops had to be open regardless, to mitigate avalanche hazards, and maintain their boundaries. Like many ski areas and businesses, Baldy can’t afford to hemorrhage money through early closure. So after reading the county health advisory line-by-line and doing some research, he found that every golf course in southern California was still operating.

Ellingson chose to remodel Baldy’s operations to be those of a golf course, and thereby comply with all health codes and existing laws.

When Gov. Newsom declared the statewide lockdown on the evening of March 19, Ellingson stated that it came too late for them to change their plans to open today. Local resorts China Peak and Dodge Ridge made the same decision. Those resorts will both close, effective March 21.

Baldy has not yet issued their decision about ski operations over the weekend. Their website states that they will continue operating as long as conditions permit, are desirable, and can be done so legally. If they do close, they have made it clear that uphill travel is forbidden.

POWDER will be updating this story as more information becomes available.