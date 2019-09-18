Solitude Ends Free Parking to Battle Canyon Congestion

Solitude gets rid of free parking

Adding a new wrinkle to our expensive pastime, Utah’s Solitude Mountain Resort announced this week that they will be doing away with free parking at the hill this season. The initiative is designed to help curb the long line of traffic heading up Big Cottonwood Canyon, rewarding carpoolers and penalizing solo shredders. Rigs carrying two or less passengers will be charged $20 a day to park, while vehicles with three will pay $10 and four or more $5. It’s hard to argue that something needs to be done to tame the red dragon weaving up the Cottonwoods every weekend, but is this the answer? Solitude, for one, is banking on it.

VIDEO: Battle of the Brands—Who you got?

Call it coincidence or a little dash of competition, but both Faction and Volkl dropped pretty heavy trailers this week. Check ‘em both out here and get ready for some primetime frothing this fall. Giddy-up!

The Faction Collective



Volkl



Austrian resort destroying glacier to build ski area

Well, if this isn’t a kick in the jock strap for the winter community, I don’t know what is. The Pitztal-Ötztal glacier complex is in the process of destroying nearly 64 hectares of glacier in order to build more ski slopes according to petitioners from the Alpine Association Austria and World Wildlife Fund that have publicly opposed the project.

In addition to new ski slopes, the glacial destruction will also make way for new resort buildings. Removing snow and destroying deposits of glacial ice seems to build a ski resort that relies on said snow and glacial ice seems a little counterintuitive, but what do I know? I’m just an Internet ski nerd.

Swanky Wyoming ranch opening private ski hill

Got a little extra cash to blow? Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection in Wyoming might have the (ski) ticket for you. The exclusive luxury resort recently purchased Green Mountain, a 600-plus-acre swath of land surrounded by pristine National Forest land that supposedly offers over 1,000 feet of private, cat-accessed vert.

Robb Report detailed that the terrain ranges from beginner runs to “double diamond and powder chutes,” meaning there’s plenty of fun for the lucky dinguses that can afford the high price of admission. Ski on, upper echelon. We’re not worthy.