So, Norway is Having the Best November Ever

Norway, how’s your November going?

Looks full on up near the Arctic Circle. You ready? Holy coulie crushing, Batman.

Tanner Hall joins Pit Viper posse

Every ski bum’s favorite performance eyewear may have just cemented its iconic status this week, signing Tanner Hall from the freeski free agency waivers and releasing a—you guessed it—ridiculous video announcement to celebrate. The ski world is now a little brighter, and a whole lot weirder.



Embattled Maine resort reopening in 2020?

Saddleback, once Maine’s third largest resort before shutting down in 2015, may be spinning its lifts again by as soon as next season. This week the resort was purchased by Boston investment firm, Arctaris Impact Fund, who immediately announced plans to get bull wheels spinning again by 2020-2021. With 2,000 vertical feet of skiing and one of the most expansive glade systems in the East, Saddleback was a staple for Maine skiers for decades, but bad business deals, including a perspective buyer accused of fraud in Australia, have kept the mountain out of operation for over half a decade. Fingers crossed for the sapsuckers. We want us some Saddleback.

Rock front man shreds Elan ‘skuitar’

Thank you, Internet for gifting us the band we didn’t know we needed this week. Skier & Yeti, a Serbian funk duo features a front man that shreds sweet rifts on, of all things, a converted Elan ski bass known as a “skuitar.” Surprisingly, the music ain’t half bad, and these guys have some serious, albeit spandex-ed, stage presence. Rock on, lads.



Inbounds avalanche kills two on opening day in Sölden

Tragedy struck in Austria this week as two people were killed in an inbounds avalanche during opening day at Sölden. The accident comes after nearly two feet of snow fell across the Austrian Alps and before the start of avalanche forecasting in the area. Please be careful out there, even in early season conditions. Our condolences to the Austrian mountain community.