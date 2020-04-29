Skier Killed in Crested Butte Avalanche

A skier caught in an avalanche near Crested Butte was killed on the afternoon of April 28. According to the preliminary report by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, four skiers were recreating on Mount Emmons, in an area locally known as the Climax Chutes, when one skier was caught and in the wet slide.

The accident occurred about 10:45 Tuesday morning and marks Colorado’s sixth avalanche fatality this season.

CAIC reported the victim was “in very steep northeast facing terrain” and was carried into trees where he sustained injuries. He was not buried. Those on scene attempted resuscitation for an extended period of time. Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office and Crested Butte Mountain Rescue responded, but reduced their response based on avalanche hazard and the condition of the skier.

The Crested Butte News reported the victim was a Crested Butte local in his 40s with extensive backcountry experience. His name is not yet being officially released.

April 20 marked the end of the season for spring travel advice for the local Crested Butte Avalanche center, however they will continue to post public observations or updates to their website and Facebook page. The CAIC will continue to produce forecast products for the central mountains of Colorado through May.