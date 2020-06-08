Salt Lake City Nears Decision on Ski Traffic Solution

Utah Department of Transportation is closing in on a transit solution to traffic congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon, home of Alta and Snowbird. The department, in concert with the Utah Transit Authority and US Forest Service, began an Environmental Impact Statement according to the standards of the National Environmental Protection Act in the spring of 2019.

According to UDOT’s Little Cottonwood Canyon Environmental Impact Statement, the canyon sees “1.2 million vehicle trips into the canyon per year, which carry about 2.1 million visitors.” Of those, only 7 percent of visitors access the canyons via public transit (Utah Transit Authority buses), with the rest taking other private or like shuttles.

As of the first week of June, UDOT has winnowed down 105 proposals to a final three, detailed below, and will be accepting public comment from June 8 through July 10. Comments can be left here. UDOT intends to settle on a final plan by the end of 2021.

These three plans were evaluated by their ability to improve canyon transportation, their feasibility, and their environmental impacts.

First, there is a proposal to enhance bussing service up the canyon. This proposal involves increasing the UTA schedule 24 busses, at a rate of six per hour. Second, there is a plan that will involve the same increase in the number of busses while widening Utah 210. This plan would involve a bus-only shoulder lane during peak hours. The shoulder lane will be accessible to bikers and pedestrians in the summer, offering them a greater buffer of safety.

According to the EIS, the two enhanced bus plans will increase up-canyon speed. The enhanced bus plan without road widening will take skiers up the canyon in around 46 minutes. Widening the roads will increase that speed to 37 minutes.

But a third plan, perhaps most interesting to skiers, is a gondola that would run from near the Park and Ride lot all the way to Alta, with angle stations at Tanners Flat and Snowbird. The gondola would have 30 cabins, and would take 46 minutes to go from the base to Alta. This solution will likely require off-site parking lots and buses to reach the base.

The enhanced bus plans, with and without road widening will cost $470 million and $283 million respectively. These plans both include the construction of snow sheds to protect Little Cottonwood Canyon Road (Utah Highway 210) from avalanche damage. The gondola plan would cost $393 million. While the gondola would ease traffic, the plan does not call for the installation of snow sheds.