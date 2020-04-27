Resorts Explore Season Pass Sales Amid COVID Uncertainty

The resort skiing season came to a screeching halt across the continent in mid-March, just at the beginning of spring break, the time when out-of-towners with deep pockets flock to resorts.

The premature end to ski season dealt a critical blow to revenue streams for resorts. In an interview with the Colorado Sun on March 30, Dave Byrd, director of regulatory affairs for the National Ski Areas Association, estimated ski areas in the United States could suffer $2 billion in losses from the coronavirus shutdown.

The resort industry has to play defense now, particularly with regards to the annual “early bird” season pass selling period. The months of April and May, when season pass products are offered at reduced rates or with renewal discounts, is an important time for resorts to bring in in guaranteed revenue moving into the summer and fall.

“It’s a time when we can offer the lowest price of the season and added spring skiing benefits,” says Kristin Rust, director of public relations at Alterra Mountain Company. “It’s a way of locking people into next winter, but we saw some things change with our strategies and campaigns once resorts closed and we had the stay at home order.”

While resorts would typically be embarking on a full-scale spring pass promotional campaign at this time, with email newsletters, social media blasts, and banner advertisements, they’ve had to tread carefully amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

With no clear outlook on when the restrictive social distancing orders and closing of businesses will relax, as well as statements from Centers for Disease Control (CDC) director Dr. Robert Redfield that the coronavirus could flare up again in the fall and coincide with flu season, the 2020-21 ski resort season is in jeopardy.

All this in mind, resorts are altering their marketing approach to spring season pass sales.

Vermont’s Magic Mountain announced its early bird season pass sale on April 17, facing the uncertainty of next season head-on. The ski area lowered pass prices on each product by up to 10 percent and extended the purchase deadline to June 15 to allow for more time for skiers to make a decision.

Magic Mountain also instituted a payment plan for added flexibility, and expanded its discounted military pass to include healthcare workers, police, firemen emergency medical personnel and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

Finally, it’s offering a Guaranteed Pass Investment which provides full credit toward a 2021-22 season pass if the state government closes ski resorts before opening day, as well as a partial credit if there is an in-season closure.

“We’re optimistic there will be skiing at some point or another, but the reality is it’s a different world, there may be restrictions and social distancing that we have to implement or there’s a possibility that the season will be canceled,” says Geoff Hatheway, president of Magic Mountain. “We couldn’t just ignore it, we couldn’t pretend it wasn’t in the back of everyone’s mind because then people might not buy passes at all. We’re trying to take what is a very unsure world and provide some sort of surety that if people put their money down they will get the value back—it just might not be this year.”

The refund covers a full credit on the pass, so even if prices go up next year, a pass holder who buys this spring won’t have to pay any more money. While providing a full refund was another option, Magic Mountain operates as a small business and often spends season pass revenue immediately to prepare for the season.

“What that means is that the following year we’re not going to have a lot of additional revenue from season passes,” adds Hatheway.

Jay Peak offered similar flexibility in its early bird pass program. The resort asked for a refundable $25 deposit to lock in early savings, and is offering a full, no-questions-asked refund on season passes purchases before October 1.

“Our season pass offering is connected, mostly, with how we’d want to be treated by a brand we trusted,” says Steve Wright, president and general manager of Jay Peak. “Asking for nonrefundable deposits isn’t something we’d expect from a brand we trusted so we didn’t organize ourselves that way.

“Asking for a small, refundable down payment of $25 was more to give us a forecast of who was interested than it was about cash flow—we put it into deferred revenue until mid-June anyway. The no-questions-asked refund policy was also something we’d expect from a brand we trusted. Our guests have no idea what tomorrow morning looks like much less next winter; allowing them their money back, and not just a referral, is how we’d want to be treated if we were in their situation.”

As far as larger resort conglomerates and multi-resort passes, Ikon Pass announced its early bird sale on April 14. The Ikon Pass spring deadline was extended from April 22 through May 26 to increase purchasing flexibility for pass holders, and renewal discounts for returning pass holders were doubled, from $100 to $200 for the Ikon Pass, and $50 to $100 for the Ikon Base Pass.

Photo Credit: Jay Goodrich

Alterra also implemented a payment plan, which includes a $199 non-refundable down payment. The spring pass deal received mixed reviews, with some showing support and optimism, and others expressing disappointment at both the non-refundable down payment and the lack of a deferral program. On April 17, after listening to its customers, Ikon introduced its Adventure Assurance program, allowing pass holders to defer their season pass to the 2021-22 season between September 10 and December 10, 2020, with no fee.

“We really listened and got a lot of feedback in those 48 hours. There were plenty of Ikon Pass holders who were very happy and excited for next season and thankful for the doubled renewal discount. Other people made comments and had other opinions,” says Rust.

“We came up with Adventure Assurance, to make people more comfortable, we just wanted people to have this option to say, ‘come September, October, November, if I’m not feeling confident about this or there’s news out there, I’m going to defer to the next winter.’” They’ll still be invested in the Ikon Pass, but can take a breather and it will work the following season.”

Vail Resorts released its 2020-21 season pass strategy on April 27, which included 20- to 80-percent credits for the early closure from last year that can apply toward a purchase of a 2020-21 pass, as well as Epic Coverage, a free service for all pass holders.

This provides a refund on passes for those who suffer an injury, job loss, become pregnant, etc, or a refund for any portion of the season that is loss due to certain resort closures, including for global crises like COVID-19. The deadline to purchase a spring pass was also extended to Labor Day.

“What became clear is that to address last season, a one-sized-fits-all approach would not work,” says Kirsten Lynch, CMO of Vail Resorts in the press release. “That is why we are providing our season pass holders credits based on the number of days they were able to use their pass. Additionally, while we are confident we will have a great upcoming ski and ride season, we understand some people may be nervous about committing to a pass now in this current uncertainty.”

On the whole, early pass programs varied between small and big resorts. Blue Mountain, Ontario, for example, extended its early pass deadline to May 26 and instituted a refund policy through August 1, while Jackson Hole Mountain Resort provided discounts for pass renewals, a refundable down payment plan, and extended its deadline through June 30.

These are uncharted waters for the ski industry, as resorts try to market their season passes during a time when the next ski season isn’t a guarantee. Regardless, the landscape for the next season is going to be different as a result of COVID-19, and both resorts and skiers will be adapting as a result.