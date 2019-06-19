Rad Dad Straps Baby to His Chest and Shreds Corn

Baby tags along for Father’s Day Shred

Okay, it’s a little less intense than the Danny Macaskill dad and son bike mission, but this dad-baby combo started a Father’s Day tradition early at Mammoth Mountain this year courtesy of a System 02 Adventure Baby Carrier and some steady spring corn skiing. It’s not all about triple corks and face shots, sometimes you just have to make skiing cute again.

Kid sends “Bachelor” letter to Mt. Bachelor

Aww bud, you almost had it. One young, voracious T.V. consumer wanted to give ABC a few suggestions on its “Bachelor” T.V. show and decided to write a letter about it. Unfortunately, his message didn’t get sent to the studios but rather to one Mount Bachelor ski area. The resort had fun with it, posting the letter to social media and offering the kid some lift tickets, so all is well that is mailed poorly. Serious question though: How many single ladies have shown up to Central Oregon and made the same mistake?

Hey there friend! So sorry to disappoint, but we think you may have the wrong Bachelor. 💙 We appreciate the suggestion but we think this may have been intended for @BachelorABC @BacheloretteABC? Sending some lift tickets your way so you can get to know us better. 😘 pic.twitter.com/ugDgZmMLKp — Mt. Bachelor (@mtbachelor) June 12, 2019

VIDEO: Jesper Tjäder shreds trash plant in Denmark

Remember that Danish trash plant with a ski slope on the roof planned to open this winter? Yeah, well jibmaster Jesper Tjäder poached it going all Candide on what appears to be an active construction site. Quite a line from the Swede, and definitely some solid hype for an interesting new ski project out of Scandinavia.

VIDEO: Do you even ski fashion?

This whole time we’ve been hot-dogging, we should have been peacocking. Special thanks to the South China Morning Post for putting together this essential guide to base lodge fashion, complete with an alien, someone dressed as that spongy thing you use in the shower, a peacock and poles from 1983. If you know, you know.

Australia skiing like it’s the Alps or something

Yeah it’s snowboarding, but guys! Australia is stacked! What are we doing? Time to bug off Down Under.