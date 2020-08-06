POW’s Action Fund Can Help You Access a Mail-in Ballot

With President Donald Trump’s record now clear on rolling back protections for public lands and abandoning efforts to address climate change, there’s a sense among environmental advocates that this November’s presidential election matters more than ever. There is also a concern that COVID-19 will deter people from visiting crowded polling places. But it doesn’t have to be that way, says Mario Molina, executive director of Protect Our Winters, the nonprofit founded by pro snowboarder Jeremy Jones to motivate outdoor athletes as climate activists.

“We should not have to choose between our ability to stay safe and healthy and exercising our civic right to vote,” he says. “And so the way to avoid that choice is by allowing people to vote by mail.”

Get the tools and resources you need to vote with confidence this November right here.

Protect Our Winters Action Fund, the politically charged sister organization to the climate advocacy group, began encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to vote in 2018. Even before the pandemic, the organization estimated that as many as 20 million of the nation’s 50 million skiers, snowboarders, climbers, mountain bikers, and trail runners weren’t casting ballots.

After 2016’s elections saw particularly dismal voter turnout, the organization’s lobbying and civic education efforts grew to include pushing for this basic step. POW started by asking people to pledge to vote and offered a “Make a Plan to Vote” tool online. Given your personal information, it spits out details on where and when to vote. Of those who pledged to vote, 64 percent did.

This year, to ease health risk concerns and help activate that 36 percent who pledged to but didn’t cast a ballot in 2018, Protect Our Winters Action Fund has committed to paying to print and mail at least 20,000—perhaps up to two or three times that many—applications to vote by mail.

At least five states currently conduct elections by mail, and 28 states and the District of Columbia allow voters to request an absentee ballot with no justification required, just a little advance planning and paperwork. Others may require a reason, like health concerns, for a mail-in ballot. When the Action Fund’s new online tool launches in August, voters will be able to fill out their information online and their application will arrive pre-stamped to sign and mail back to state voting offices.

POW staff also reached out to organizations that represent communities of color outdoors to offer them the use of the tool and half of those paid-for mail-in ballot applications.

“We know that there’s strategic voter suppression aimed at voting districts that are constituted mostly by communities of color,” Molina says. “We want to add value in a place where we feel we can add value, and this is a place that we know, and we understand well and believe we have tools that can help.”

When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama to increase voter participation and close the race and age voting gaps—people under the age of 35 vote at much lower rates than older Americans and 2016 showed lower turnout from communities of color—is also advocating for more mail-in voting, as well as early voting options, this year.

Black Americans have historically been disadvantaged by elections run entirely by mail, according to research by the Center for American Progress, because they’re more likely to have moved addresses. Rural Native American communities, too, have struggled with voting by mail. So it’s important that mail-in ballots add to rather than replace in-person voting, says Crystal Carson, When We All Vote communications director, adding, “The more options that people have, the better and the more we’ll see participation increase.”

Ballots count if they’re postmarked before Election Day, which falls on November 3 this year. A widespread pivot to mail-in voting could make for delays in counting ballots and announcing winners. Congress is working on a bill this summer to fund more early and mail-in voting.

The Conservation Alliance, a grassroots grant-making organization of outdoors community companies, decided this year to poll self-identified outdoors enthusiasts on their voting habits and found only 78 percent said they were likely to vote, compared to 88 percent of the general public. Pairing that finding with the Outdoor Industry Association’s count of roughly 100 million outdoor enthusiasts in the country arrives at an estimated 24.6 million people.

“That 24.6 million outdoor members might not participate in the election, that’s staggering,” Kirsten Blackburn, advocacy program manager for the Conservation Alliance. “Especially when swing states are so close.”

Better turnout could flip battleground states like Arizona, Michigan, and North Carolina, she points out, all of which were decided by narrow margins in 2016 and have robust outdoor communities.

“The margins are really, really tight in most elections,” Molina says. “The outdoor sports community, because we have not traditionally been as active as we should be, we are the margin.”

Already, some politicians are waking up to the potential in this “outdoor voting bloc,” and campaigning based on those interests. Polling in five western swing states by the Center for Western Priorities found that support for protecting 30 percent of America’s lands and waters by 2030, making public lands a net-zero carbon source, and creating a conservation corps was so widespread as to make them bipartisan, says Aaron Weiss, deputy director of the Center for Western Priorities.

To that point, Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican from Colorado, championed the Great American Outdoors Act, a sweeping public lands bill that, among other things, addresses the backlog in maintenance at national parks, in his effort to win re-election this fall.

“These are not controversial issues or proposals,” Weiss says. “If you look to win in the West, particularly with independent and swing voters, you have to meet them on outdoor issues.”

But some voters, particularly young people, aren’t yet aware of this swing. The Conservation Alliance’s poll found 90 percent of young people said they “vote with their dollars” by purchasing gear from brands that share their values, but only 66 percent vote in elections. They listed disliking candidates or not feeling well enough informed to make a decision as reasons. Some said they saw voting as having little to do with the way decisions are made.

To those who feel uneducated in how to vote, Blackburn points out the League of Conservation Voters publishes a national environmental scorecard on elected officials. An elected official’s stance on public lands can also be spotted in recent votes on two massive public lands bills, last year’s John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, which added new protected lands in almost every state, and this year’s Great American Outdoors Act.

The bigger obstacle, in some ways, lies with cynicism with the process and a sense that, as POW’s 2019 consumer research report on climate advocacy found, “the system is effed up.” This is because we don’t participate, Molina says, so fixing it starts with voting.

Climate change has reached a level that requires large-scale solutions — not just individual steps like recycling or biking to work, but systemic overhauls like requiring polluters to pay for their carbon emissions, incentivizing renewable energy, and protecting public lands from fossil fuel extraction, Molina says. Making changes on that level requires that elected officials tackle those policies — and the public chooses who holds that power by voting. The outdoor community just needs to make those connections, he says.

“We need people who agree that climate change is a priority and we need people who want to protect our public lands that haven’t shown up to vote before to show up and vote,” Molina says. “We’d be stronger than any of the swing states that get so much attention in the press if we actually showed up at the polls.”

Whether you’re voting by mail, early, or at your polling place on Nov. 3, find all of the details you need to turn out this fall here at POW’s Election Center.