North Korea Aims to Attract Tourists Using More Ski Resorts

North Korea wants more ski resorts

Forget Vail, there’s another evil empire that has its eye on ski industry domination—a little place called North Korea.

According to an InTheSnow report, leader Kim Jong-un has openly expressed an interest in creating not one, but three more ski resorts in the Hermit Kingdom, bringing the country-wide total to five.

The idea behind the ski resorts (aside from shredding the nuclear gnar, of course) is to bring tourist dollars into the embargo-strangled nation, and includes additional plans for water parks and hot spring resorts around the country.

VIDEO: 9-year-old makes it look too easy

Umm, birth certificate check on aisle 9 please! Pre-teen Melvin Seliberg makes it all look a little too easy in the Swedish park, dropping more hammers than a greased-up finish carpenter. Sure he kind of spins-to-win off the rails, but kid has some legit style in the air.

It doesn’t hurt that his nerve endings haven’t developed yet and that his joints are made of silly putty, but I digress. Jealousy looks ugly on me, anyway.

Skiers areas have third highest employee injury in the U.S.

According to a 2017 Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) report released this week, ski areas have the third highest non-fatal injury rate of all businesses in the U.S.—a stat that puts it ahead of industries like mining and industrial farming.

The report goes on to say that there are 10.1 injuries per 100 employees working in “skiing facilities.” While there are certainly inherent risks working on a ski slope, the trend is up nearly 100 percent from a similar report released in 2013. Yikes.

In related news, the two industries that ranked more dangerous were nursing and residential care and motorhome manufacturing. RV life isn’t for everyone, I guess.

VIDEO: South America hype from Patagonia (the place)

Yeah, it’s definitely still snowing in Colorado and California, and volcano season hasn’t even really started in the Pacific Northwest, but we’ve already got our eyes on South America. Videos like this don’t help, of course. Cream Team!

The Freaks’ Sam Coffey passes away at 29

We were shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Sam Coffey, an Aspen legend and ringleader of Colorado up-and-comers “The Freaks,” in Mexico this week following a series of strokes.

Despite his 29 years, Coffey was a ski industry vet who forged strong, lasting relationships in the mountains. More than that, he made our mountain playground a whole lot more fun and flew the hard-charging Freaks’ flag impossibly high. SIP, friend, we are all better for knowing you.