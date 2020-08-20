North American World Cup Races Cancelled This Year

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Due to health and safety concerns regarding travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Ski Federation announced this morning they have canceled all three North American Alpine World Cup races this season.

For the women, this includes the Killington giant slalom and slalom events on November 28-29 and the speed week in Lake Louise on December 1-6. For the men, this impacts the speed weekend in Lake Louise November 25-29 November and both speed and tech events at Vail/Beaver Creek December 1-6. The World Cup plans to return to these sites for the 2021-22 season.

“The North American races are always a very special two weeks for the entire FIS World Cup tour and we are very disappointed that we could not find a way to have them on this year’s calendar,” said FIS Secretary General Sarah Lewis.

Still committed to a full World Cup circuit, the preliminary plan is to instead hold these events at Val d’Isere, St. Moritz, and Courchevel.

“The organizers and National Ski Associations provided us with excellent health and safety plans to stage the events and were fully prepared to host the races,” said Peter Gerdol, FIS women’s chief race director. “But ultimately, the logistics involved with the travel from Europe and between the two countries, and the quarantines involved, made it too unpredictable to ensure that athletes could participate in the competitions.”

The revised calendars with the latest adaptations will be approved following the FIS Technical Meetings from September 30 to October 2.