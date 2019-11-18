Nominees Announced for 20th Annual Powder Awards

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

POWDER Magazine will celebrate its 20th Anniversary of the Powder Awards with a special salute to the top ski movies of the past 20 years in addition to hosting its annual award show, in Aspen, CO, from Dec. 3-7.

The multi-day anniversary event kicks off with a three nights of film screenings at the Belly Up Aspen followed 20th Anniversary Powder Awards at the historic Hotel Jerome on Dec. 7. Events are open to the public and tickets will soon be on sale at the Belly Up box office and website.

A judging panel consisting of photographers, filmmakers, journalists, industry veterans, and former professional skiers reviewed 50-plus entries in 12 categories—including Movie of the Year, Best Male and Female Performances, Best Line, and Best Powder among others—to determine nominees and winners.

To vote for your favorite skier with a film part in this year’s Powder Poll and for more information about the multi-day event, please visit www.powderawards.com. Voting closes at midnight on November 27.

Here are you official nominees, listed alphabetically, for the 20th Annual Powder Awards.

BEST FEMALE

Angel Collinson / Winterland / Teton Gravity Research

Michelle Parker / Originate / Red Bull Media House/Reel Water Productions

Tatum Monod / Bad Guy/ Matchstick Productions

BEST MALE

Karl Fostvedt / Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions

Keegan Killbride / Romance / Level 1 Productions

Sam Kuch / Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions

BEST AIR

Karl Fostvedt / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

Sam Kuch / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

Tom Wallisch / Cruise Control / Good Company

BEST LINE

Karl Fostvedt / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

Sam Anthamatten / The Collective / The Faction Collective and Red Bull Media House

Sam Kuch / Return To Send’er / Matchstick Productions

BEST JIB

Alex Hall / The Collective / The Faction Collective and Red Bull Media House

Keegan Killbride / Romance / Level 1 Productions

Phil Casabon / Nuance/ Brady Perron and Phil Casabon (Armada)

BEST POWDER

Lucas Stal Madison and Parker White / Romance / Level 1 Productions

Stan Rey, Josh Daiek, Alexi Godbout / The 7 Stages of Blank/ Blank Collective Films

Todd Ligare, Hadley Hammer, Tim Durtschi / Winterland / Teton Gravity Research

BEST POST PRODUCTION

Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent/ Eric Pollard

Fire on the Mountain / Chris Benchetler, Teton Gravity Research and Flagship Independent

Nuance / Brady Perron and Phil Casabon / Armada

BEST SHORT

Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent/ / Eric Pollard

Nuance / Brady Perron and Phil Casabon / Armada

Over Time / CK9 Studios/ Sammy Carlson

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Call Me Crazy / Origin

Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent / Eric Pollard

Lhotse / Field Day Studio

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Fire on the Mountain / Chris Benchetler, Teton Gravity Research and Flagship Independent

Over Time / CK9 Studios/ Sammy Carlson

Stones Throw / Sweetgrass Productions

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Drawn From Here / Nimbus Independent// Eric Pollard

Dream Job / Katie Burrell TV

Romance / Level 1 Productions

Return to Send’er / Matchstick Productions

Winterland / Teton Gravity Research