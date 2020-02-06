New Snow Science Database Needs Your Data

When David Hill, a backcountry skier and professor of civil engineering at Oregon State University, rolls up to a trailhead to find a crowded parking lot, he looks on the bright side. Each of those skiers represents an opportunity to bring home valuable data that environmental scientists need, but have difficulty gathering.

Two years ago, while working in the Thompson Pass area, in Alaska’s Chugach Mountains, Hill and a cohort of colleagues realized that backcountry skiers were an untapped source of information about snowpacks in hard-to-reach places.

“There’s a deficiency in the available data. There’s kind of this hole,” Hill says. “Where the data aren’t being measured is where most of the snow is, and all the interesting snow science questions are.”

Information about the depth and distribution of snow in the United States primarily comes from a network of more than 800 automated SNOTEL sites, which collect data about snow water equivalent, precipitation, temperature, and more. It’s very good information, but limited. The stations are often located at lower elevations, and in areas with road access, where the instrumentation can be easily serviced.

To estimate snow cover else where, especially in complex alpine zones, scientists use satellite and aircraft imagery. They also design computer simulations that predict snow conditions based on atmospheric conditions like temperature, wind, and precipitation. But these technologies aren’t reliably accurate, because the inherent spatial variability of mountain snowpacks makes it practically impossible to be accurate from afar.

“The absolute best model we can make… has really significant errors,” Hill says.

The best way to calibrate computer models is to bring in a robust diversity of actual measurements from the field. But hiring boots-on-the-ground isn’t always in the budget. So it’s a beautiful coincidence that there happens to be a growing number of people already venturing out into the deep, snowy backcountry.

“As soon as we bring in measurements from backcountry skiers, the model performance be-comes almost perfect,” Hill says. “Backcountry citizen scientists are incredible assets to snow scientists.”

To harness that potential, Hill and his colleagues launched the Community Snow Observations (CSO) project in early 2017. It’s a crowd-sourced database of snowpack depths submitted by skiers, snowmobilers, snowshoers, and anyone else wandering around in the snowy mountains. The project is taking off—CSO has received funding from NASA and National Geographic, and so far, citizen scientists have contributed roughly 6,500 unique measurements in North America alone.

“I think people want to be involved with things like this. That’s the beauty of citizen science,” says Aaron Hartz, a CSO ambassador who works as an avalanche forecaster in Bend, Oregon, and as a freelance scientific field technician. “Funding is tight for science these days, and it seems like it’s getting tighter, so using community volunteers to collect data is a great thing. They’re getting a lot of good data,”

CSO only tracks snow depth, which you don’t have to be a pro in the backcountry to measure. Hill and the other organizers hope this will bring in users with a wide variety of skill-sets and backcountry objectives to diversify the data. They ask that you take three snow depth measurements in a small area of undisturbed snow and report back the average.

“It only takes a few minutes to stop and collect a little data about the snowpack and the conditions,” pro skier Chris Davenport has said about the project. “It’s a no-brainer.”

Actually, you may have already contributed data to CSO. To streamline the process, Hill wanted to integrate data collection into existing programs. If you use the Mountain Hub app to report trail conditions, or SnowPilot software to graph snowpits, CSO automatically receives the snow depth data you input.

The CSO database is freely accessible online; it’s available for anyone to download and use. Because mountain snowpacks are reservoirs for water, they impact everything downstream, so the need for accurate modeling extends way beyond avalanche forecasting and snow science.

In particular, it’s a jackpot for anybody in the business of predicting future resources for agriculture, municipalities, and hydropower. (For a hardy primer on water use and management in the west, we love Heather Hansman’s book Downriver.) Plus, there’s no telling what other applications for these data may crop up in the future, as we seek to understand our changing climate.

To participate in CSO this winter, download the free Mountain Hub app on your phone. And if citizen science is your jam, there’s plenty of projects to pitch in on, like the CoCoRaHS network, which has been measuring precipitation since the late 1990s; the Living Snow Project, for which you can collect watermelon snow to help scientists studying algae; and ISeeChange, where you can report changes you notice in weather and climate.