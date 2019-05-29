Mumps Outbreak Tied to Arapahoe Basin

Mumps outbreak tied to A-Basin

We’ve all been accused of being a “dirty ski bum” at one point or another, but that title might be a little more accurate around Arapahoe Basin, where a small cluster of mumps has been linked to a group “associated with or employed by” the resort according to Outbreak News Today.

Mumps is highly contagious and spread through saliva or respiratory contact, so, yeah, draw your own conclusions there. The viral infection is preventable through vaccination, so while there have been several calls for the sterilization of ski bums, maybe we could just start with that?

A-Basin is remaining open until June 23 (at least). Please wash your hands.

Deal Alert: Squaw offering $5 lift tickets in June

Squaw Valley is going gangbusters on the season that just won’t quit, offering $5 lift tickets every Friday in June to all but ensure weird goggle tan lines for the entirety of beach season. Tickets must be purchased online at least 48 hours in advance. Dust off those sticks, people, there are still plenty of turns to be had in Tahoe Country. Yeehaw.

VIDEO: Is this the most East Coast last run ever?

Face it: The East Coast is tougher than you. As if we needed any more proof, Brooks Curran provided Exhibit A this week with this video out of Mad River Glen. Brooks sees your May powder, Mammoth, and he raises you leaves, streams, and corrugated metal. Stick that in your hemp smoking lamp, ya hippies.

American Airlines slash ski bag prices from $150 to $30

Yeah, yeah, it’s all a bit of promotion, but dang who the heck cares?! Looks like American Airlines is trying to rebrand as the Ski Bum Express (not a wise business decision, but hey), slashing its baggage fees from $150 to $30 for ski bags flying domestically, and giving us all a little more fuel for that last-second powder trip next winter. All hail the hefty discount.

Jackson man owns up to rope ducking charge

We have been giving hell to the Jackson Hole crew that got lost after ducking resort ropes in high danger avalanche conditions, but this week we are giving pause.

One of the parties involved, local Andrew Richards, pled guilty to violation of an emergency boundary closure and disorderly conduct, penning a personal apology letter.

The letter discusses decision-making, mistakes, the lives affected by avalanches, and the importance of safety and responsibility in the mountains. Honestly, it’s worth a read for anyone thinking of venturing off piste, not just those that make rash, snap decisions.

Sure, Richards still has to pay a $6,000 fine, but it appears the young man is on his path to high mountain redemption. Read more here.

VIDEO: Bill Nye sets the climate record straight

Not skiing, but also very much skiing, Bill Nye is done being politically correct on climate change.