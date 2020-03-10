Mammoth to Greatly Increase Lift Capacity and More Alterra Updates

Alterra Mountain Co. announced this morning they will invest $223 million into their resorts for the 2020/2021 winter season. This breakdown includes $50 million for base area facility development, $48 million towards new lifts and upgrades, expanded terrain, and state-of-the-art snowmaking, $30 million in technology including Ikon Pass and destination app development and data utilization, $27 million toward enhancing base area and on-mountain dining experiences, and $7 million towards various summer and winter activity investments.

Notable among these improvements is an investment in lift services at Mammoth Mountain, increasing the chairs out of the Main and Canyon lodges to high-speed six-packs. These chairs are the most widely ridden in Mammoth and the updates will increase uphill capacity by 42 percent and 66 percent respectively.

Alterra will also open a new section of terrain in Steamboat, Colorado, adding 12 percent to the resort’s skiable acreage. The company plans to extend the resort boundary northward into the Pioneer Ridge area, featuring an additional 355 acres of advanced-expert glades terrain with 1,800 vertical feet. This increase will make Steamboat the state’s third largest resort.

“Three years ago, when we formed Alterra Mountain Company, an initial priority was to commit to investing a half a billion dollars by 2023 across our family of North American destinations,” said Rusty Gregory, CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “To date, we have invested more than $350 million and are committed to exceeding our original plan, spending $575 million by 2020 on lifts and gondolas, snowmaking, summer activities, real estate development, hospitality and technology, all in the name of creating memories for our guests through an elevated mountain experience.”

Crystal Mountain will see an expansion to their parking lot, adding spaces for up to 300 more cars. The resort has seen issues due to traffic this season and the addition seeks to ease the congestion that Crystal often sees on weekends.

Alterra Mountain Co. is making considerable additions to base and summit lodges at its resorts, and is on track to exceed its investment goals in its resort partners by the end of next season.