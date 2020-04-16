LEKI Unveils Digital Series Featuring Trailblazing Women in the Outdoors

LEKI announced yesterday, April 15, the launch of their new digital series UNGROUNDED, created and directed by Ben Clark, starring four LEKI-sponsored women athletes all with unique paths to the outdoors. Ski mountaineer Caroline Gleich, ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, ultrarunner Meredith Edwards and outdoor explorer Sunny Stroeer share their individual stories of the ups and downs of living their passion and breaking ground in a previously male dominated culture. See the UNGROUNDED trailer here.

“At LEKI, we’re fortunate to have the opportunity to work with powerful women who are pushing their sport every day,” said Patrick Meehan, Marketing Manager for LEKI USA. “These women all work tirelessly and often under the radar to push their own limits and are paving the way for a new generation of mountain athletes. It’s our pleasure to help shine a spotlight on their accomplishments.”

UNGROUNDED release dates:

April 15: Caroline Gleich. A world class ski mountaineer, Gleich summited Mt. Everest last spring as part of her #ClimbForEquality campaign to raise awareness for gender equality. In Episode 1, Gleich overcomes her own struggle after tearing her ACL to rise to the top for all women. Please consider supporting Big Mountain Dreams Foundation and the #climbforequality.

May 5: Mikaela Shiffrin. The strongest female ski racer in the game today, Shiffrin has the guts and courage of the heroes of yesteryear. In Episode 2 she reveals that skiing our best is a standard we have to set and hold for ourselves-win or lose. In memory of Jeffrey Scott Shiffrin 1954 – 2020.Please consider donating to US Ski & Snowboard or The Alzheimer’s Association in his honor.

May 19: Meredith Edwards. Edwards is pro athlete traveling the globe putting up versatile and consistent results in the mountains and on the podium as a skier and runner. Episode 3 reveals how in 2019 she fought an inner struggle with her body that almost resulted in a full blood transfusion-and came back from it to win one of the world’s most challenging Ultra Marathons. See more of Edwards in Run Around The World.

June 2: Sunny Stroeer. A weekend warrior who took a leap of faith to grow into her goals, Stroeer changed her life like a snake sheds its skin. Episode 4 reveals the process required to tapping into the person she was inside, an athlete who could set speed records on the world’s highest peaks, gave her a new perspective and accomplishments only she could manifest. See more of Stroeer and AWExpeditions run allwomen’s high mountain trips across three continents.