Las Leñas Will Not Have a Ski Season This Year

Argentina’s Las Leñas ski resort announced they will not open for ski season this year due to concerns related to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The resort issued a statement May 20, translated here from the original Spanish.

“For reasons outside of our control, and mandated from the state of local, provincial, and national health emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, further aggravated by the special characteristics of our workplace, which in this context make it a high-risk area, Valle De Las Leñas S.A. cannot open for the 2020 winter season. We are obliged to attend to this situation with the greatest responsibility and safeguard our workers and the general public.”

Argentina’s nationwide lockdown, which began March 20, has most recently been extended to May 24. Additionally, all sales of commercial flights to, from, or within Argentina will be banned until September 1.

Across the border in Chile, Ski Portillo has yet to announce their plans for ski operations this season. A representative from the resort told POWDER the decision will be made in the next few weeks.

Representatives from Valle Nevado say they do not yet know if they will be allowed to operate. If so, they will be adopting demanding protection measures.

“The snowfall of April 12, along with the commitment of all the people who make up Valle Nevado, has been a very powerful signal to put our maximum effort to have the 2020 winter season.”

Updated information on the progress of operation at Valle Nevado will be shared on their social networks and vallenevado.com.