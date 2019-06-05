Killington Re-ups on World Cup Through 2020

Killington re-ups on World Cup

Good news for the East Coast faithful this week as Killington announced that it will continue hosting its stop of the FIS World Cup up through at least 2020. The event has become a “home” race for Burke Mountain Academy alum Mikaela Shiffrin, drawing 39,000 sap suckers to the slopes last year alone. Not bad guys, not bad.

VIDEO: Cancer survivor finds solace in skiing

I’m not crying, you’re crying. This powerful story about one man’s journey back to snow from the brink of death turned some serious heads at Mountain Film Festival. Watch, and you’ll see why. We also recommend giving this piece by Matt Hansen a read.

Ski resort finds, returns Australian skier’s wedding ring

One Australian man can move off the couch as he is once again in possession of his wedding ring after a Big White Ski Resort employee found it on a melted-out ski trail this week. The man initially lost the ring while reaching down with a gloveless hand to regain his balance, and, after hours of searching, was forced to call off the search. Let’s all raise one up to the employee who tracked down the hardware post-season, no doubt saving next year’s couple ski trip in the process.

Henrik Harlaut has been dominating this whole time on bum knee

As if E-Dollo’s skiing over the past few years hasn’t been impressive enough, the stylish Swede announced via Instagram that he had been skiing the whole time on a busted-up knee that he finally got surgery for in late May.

By my count, that’s two World Championships, four X Games golds, a handful of World Cup and Dew Tour wins, a banger film and one knee since his injury in 2016. Otherworldy, Sir Henrik.

To mark the occasion, he also decided to shave off the dreds for the first time in 10 years. Talk about a Transformation Tuesday. Want more Henrik? Cop this.

VIDEO: Casabon crushing pow

It’s not often that we get to see Phil Casabon skiing somewhere besides the streets, but this week he leaked a buttery sampler of powder slaying sure to keep the kids happy long after the snow melts.

Ripping around Utah with filmer Brady Perron, B-Dog puts his own unique stamp on the Wasatch’s blower pow, and graced us all with the trickery we’ve come to expect from Quebec’s finest export.