Killington Re-ups on World Cup Through 2020

Killington re-ups on World Cup
Good news for the East Coast faithful this week as Killington announced that it will continue hosting its stop of the FIS World Cup up through at least 2020. The event has become a “home” race for Burke Mountain Academy alum Mikaela Shiffrin, drawing 39,000 sap suckers to the slopes last year alone. Not bad guys, not bad.
VIDEO: Cancer survivor finds solace in skiing
I’m not crying, you’re crying. This powerful story about one man’s journey back to snow from the brink of death turned some serious heads at Mountain Film Festival. Watch, and you’ll see why. We also recommend giving this piece by Matt Hansen a read.
Ski resort finds, returns Australian skier’s wedding ring
One Australian man can move off the couch as he is once again in possession of his wedding ring after a Big White Ski Resort employee found it on a melted-out ski trail this week. The man initially lost the ring while reaching down with a gloveless hand to regain his balance, and, after hours of searching, was forced to call off the search. Let’s all raise one up to the employee who tracked down the hardware post-season, no doubt saving next year’s couple ski trip in the process.
Henrik Harlaut has been dominating this whole time on bum knee
As if E-Dollo’s skiing over the past few years hasn’t been impressive enough, the stylish Swede announced via Instagram that he had been skiing the whole time on a busted-up knee that he finally got surgery for in late May.
By my count, that’s two World Championships, four X Games golds, a handful of World Cup and Dew Tour wins, a banger film and one knee since his injury in 2016. Otherworldy, Sir Henrik.
To mark the occasion, he also decided to shave off the dreds for the first time in 10 years. Talk about a Transformation Tuesday. Want more Henrik? Cop this.
! ♻️ Story time Back in 2016, the first practice day at the B&E invitational I took a bit too much speed for one of the spines and landed flat. Landed perfect and rode out but felt that something happened in my left knee. Didn’t feel like it was too serious, more like a bone bruise or just a hard hit on my meniscus (that I had 2 surgeries on in past). Kept skiing with some pain but it didn’t bother me that much. Got it check out at the end of the season by physios and my knee was still stable and strong so they suggested to let it rest over the summer and hope that it was just a bone bruise so it will be healed by the time of the next season start. Started skiing again and felt like it had gotten a bit better over the summer, not pain free but better. Went to Chile for a World Cup and ended up grabbing 1st place so that boosted my confidence and decided to not do anything before the season really started. Ended up winning another World Cup, dew tour, xgames big air, the overall WC crystal globe, silver Xgames realski and secure my Olympic spot that season. After that I went out in the backcountry and filmed for some time but unfortunately had a pretty bad crash one of my last days. Went back to Andorra where I started seeing a physiotherapist 5 days a week and did some MRI’s but it still didn’t seem like the best idea to go into surgery yet because of my wanting to go to the Olympics the coming season. So instead I got a list of antioxidant products to minimize the swelling and pain, so I went all in and fully changed my diet and way of training. Felt AMAZING! Then I entered one of the biggest seasons yet and it almost went as good as it could have. 1st dew tour, 1st Xgames big air, 1st Xgames slope style, 1st Slvsh cup and 16th at olympics. Got a lot of negative criticism from Swedish media but knew even though I had “failed” at olympics my skiing was better than ever so to block that out I went out and hiked/filmed in the mountains of Andorra for three months straight (built 35 different kicker/qp/hips) to finish off my movie “The Regiment”. To be continued in the comment section… #resurrected #esco #grateful
VIDEO: Casabon crushing pow
It’s not often that we get to see Phil Casabon skiing somewhere besides the streets, but this week he leaked a buttery sampler of powder slaying sure to keep the kids happy long after the snow melts.
Ripping around Utah with filmer Brady Perron, B-Dog puts his own unique stamp on the Wasatch’s blower pow, and graced us all with the trickery we’ve come to expect from Quebec’s finest export.
