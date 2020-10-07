Amid Season Pass Uncertainty, Indy Pass Sees Explosion in Sales

When Doug Fish introduced the Indy Pass last year, its metrics barely registered on the broader ski industry scale. The pass gives people two days at a long list of small North American ski areas and sells for $199. Fish, a 64-year-old resort marketer from Portland, Oregon, doesn’t release how many passes he sold but says Indy Pass holders accounted for 9,000 skier visits last winter. “We’re like a gnat to them,” he said of Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, which sell millions of industry-leading Epic and Ikon passes.

Yet something changed this fall, whether due to increased awareness of the pass or the pandemic, or a combination of both. “As of this morning,” Fish said Oct. 2, “sales are up 645 percent on last year.” In other words, what could be the fastest-growing ski pass in North America doesn’t include a single resort in Colorado or Lake Tahoe.

Now, keep in mind that if Indy Pass holders really get after it this season, they’ll still only total around 60,000 skier visits, Fish estimates. Yet the numbers seem to say something about casual skiers and how they’re planning to ski. As Fish points out, the average non-season pass holder—which includes 75 percent of skiers in America—skis four days a year. The average pass holder skis 10 days. “They’re buying day tickets and paying through the nose,” he said. “So now there’s a pass for people who only want to ski two or three days but want to sample multiple places. If you could just get all of them to go one or two more days a year, that’d be millions of additional skier visits, right? But the industry wants to focus its efforts on the core, and I think this market has been totally overlooked.”

National Ski Areas Association (NSAA) president and CEO Kelly Pawlak, whose organization represents 330 of the country’s 470 ski areas, believes one of the most important demographics this winter will be infrequent skiers who return to the sport or increase their participation—and might not mind the pandemic’s inconveniences. “I just think the clientele at small ski areas are so used to that old-school, homey feel,” she said. “Do they like to go in the lodge? Absolutely. But if you tell them they have to boot up at their car, probably not gonna be a deal-breaker. They’ll probably still get their 15 days in.”

Pawlak said Southern Hemisphere resorts told her that despite the absence of international travelers, their locals and domestic skiers came out in higher numbers this year. It’s reason enough for optimism above the Equator, too. “Do I think we’re going to see as many skier visits as two years ago, which was our fourth-best season on record? No, I don’t think it’s going to be a banner year for skiing,” Pawlak said. “But I think it could still be a decent year, in terms of providing low-risk outdoor recreation.”

The Indy Pass includes 56 resorts this year, most of which are spread between the Northeast, Midwest, and West Coast. Last year the Midwest delivered few sales; this year it’s the Indy’s No. 1 market. “We’re up 5,000 percent in Minnesota,” Fish said. Eventually, he hopes to offer 75 to 80 resorts on the pass, which is billed as a supplemental product and not a replacement for someone’s season pass—to avoid “cannibalizing” his partners’ business.

“Our goal is to have an Indy Pass resort within a three-hour drive of every skier in North America, so they can at least get two days and sleep in their own bed,” Fish said.

As for the industry overall, big and small resorts can agree on one thing heading into a strange season. “We just want to get through this,” Pawlak said. “Our goal is to stay open all winter long.”