Ikon Pass-holders, grab your fondue forks and start eyeing your line on a Toblerone wrapper: Alterra just announced they are expanding the pass to Zermatt. In the frenzy to build the best pass, Ikon lagged behind Vail Resorts in one respect: they had no offerings available in Europe. Well no more—their first foray into the old world is a big one.

Zermatt services the highest lift-accessible-skiing terrain in Europe and possesses a vertical drop almost twice that of Jackson Hole. It is also notoriously expensive, making this partnership a big deal for current and future pass-holders.

Due to the increasingly popular European connected lift services, passholders will also have access to Rothorn, Gornergrat and the Schwarzsee-Matterhorn glacier within the Zermatt ski area, plus Cervinia-Valtournenche ski areas in Italy, collectively known as “Matterhorn Ski Paradise.” The prospective combination of Swiss-engineered infrastructure and slope-side penne all’arrabbiata is enticing indeed.

Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Zermatt and the Matterhorn ski paradise network on the Ikon Pass with no blackout dates, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass, also with no blackout dates.

“The Matterhorn is a true icon known around the world, so we are thrilled to have Zermatt join the Ikon Pass community,” said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer for Alterra Mountain Company. Eat your müesli and get after it, folks. Just leave the Saint Bernards alone.