How to Join the Global Climate Strike

On September 20, expect mass exodus. Children will pour out of schools and into the streets, arts and crafts materials will be trained on posters and signs, traffic will come to a standstill. This will be the first day of the youth-led September Global Climate Strike.

Scientists are unanimous (a recent authoritative study claims that the number has surpassed 99 percent) on human-caused warming and changing of the planet’s climate. This has caused devastation to places like the Amazon, the Great Barrier Reef, and especially coastal, low income communities. A study by the Global Environmental Change journal predicts a reduction of the length of the winter season at downhill ski areas by 50 percent by the year 2050.

Swedish teen turned international activist icon Greta Thunberg has been credited with spurring this climate strike. Thunberg took every Friday off from school last year to stand alone in front of the Swedish Parliament protesting government inaction on climate change.

Since 2018, Thunberg has inspired a movement, recently gaining an audience with Barack Obama, among other influential leaders. The reasons she is fighting are simple. Scientists have rung the alarm bells for decades; politicians are not listening.

Earlier this week, she and members of Protect Our Winters spoke alongside athletes like Hilaree Nelson and “Climbed the Hill” to speak with members of the House of Representatives about how the climate is financially affecting the outdoor economy, which made up more than 2 percent of the GDP in 2016.

The WWF Living Planet Report shows, among other things, that over half of all vertebrates have died since 1970.

Of the more than 2,000 strikes across the nation, one will be held at Aspen High School. “A lot of people don’t see environmental sustainability as something that directly affects them, so they focus on other things,” said Willow Poschman, 14, according to the Aspen Times. “The environment isn’t this other thing that needs protecting, we are a part of it as biological beings. So it’s kind of saving ourselves. Our future depends on how we act.”

The strikes (one this Friday, one the next on September 27) will coincide with a United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York City. Patagonia is also closing all of its stores on Friday to participate in the Climate Strikes.

Here’s How to Get Involved:

At globalclimatestrike.net you can find your nearest strike. If there is not a strike where you live, the site can help you organize one.

You can also donate to funds such as Protect Our Winters, as well as any of these organizations.