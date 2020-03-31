How Ski Communities Are Rallying to Support Their Own

When both Alterra Mountain Company and Vail Resorts ceased operations due to the coronavirus on March 15, Sarah Welch, 29, was one of the seasonal workers who lost her job as a lift operator at Vermont’s Sugarbush Resort. As other resorts followed suit—there are no longer any ski resorts operating in North America—more than 100,000 seasonal resort employees’ jobs were affected.

“We all got let go a month earlier than we thought—which is tough as so many of us are already struggling to make ends meet,” says Welch, who also paints houses for a living.

But a lower blow came just a few days later when she discovered all her gear—and equipment belonging to 13 others—had been stolen from the staff locker room.

“They took skis, boards, poles, boots with custom insoles, helmets, even clothing. My favorite pair of Volkl Auras with Marker AT bindings were gone. I’ve milked those skis for five years and they don’t even make them anymore,” she says.

Police are still investigating the theft and according to Sugarbush Risk Manager Amber Broadaway, insurance will not cover the missing items.

Then something good happened.

The story of the theft broke on local media and “the whole community rallied behind us,” says Welch. Within just a few days, a GoFundMe campaign raised $5,000 from 80 donors. “I saw all these names popping up, many of them fellow resort employees. It’s an amazing testament to the Sugarbush community,” says Welch. “We also heard that a lot of guests were asking the resort to donate refunds for unused tickets or rentals to the employees.”

Photo Credit: John Atkinson/Sugarbush

The ski industry responded too.

Jason Levinthal, owner of Burlington-based J Skis and 4FRNT offered to replace the stolen skis. Rossignol helped out with bindings. Anon donated helmets. Burton covered the missing snowboard gear, Julbo replaced goggles, and Win Smith, Sugarbush’s former owner and current president, made a generous personal contribution.

“In times like this, no one is going to bail out the ski industry and skiing itself is a privileged sport,” say Levinthal. “But if we can do something to help others, we will.”

The generosity towards the Sugarbush employees is just one example of how the ski community is coming together to support each other as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the world.

At Killington Resort, president Mike Solimano was one of several ski area employees who, wearing masks and gloves, loaded bags of groceries into cars as employees drove up to receive the free goods. In Summit County, Keystone and Breckenridge Resorts donated more than 8,000 pounds of food to non-profits in the local communities after closing.

When J-1 workers from Peru were struggling to find flights home after Governor Jared Polis ordered all Colorado resorts to shut down and the health department recommended that seasonal employee housing be vacated, Keystone Resort found a way to house them safely.

“It has been difficult, if not temporarily impossible, for them to return home so we’re continuing to make sure that each individual employee is taken care of,” says Keystone’s Communications Director Loryn Roberson. These employees have been able to live rent-free in their employee housing for the time being.

At Alta’s Rustler Lodge, general manager Tom Pollard also made sure none of the employees who had counted on living and working at the lodge for the season were left out in the cold.

“We’re like a little family here and when we gathered to break the news [of our closure], it was pretty emotional,” says Pollard. “With 70 or 80 seasonal employees, we had to get people to where they needed to be. Some said, ‘Ok, I can get on my way.’ And then there were others who didn’t have the means to go somewhere else. Many are living paycheck to paycheck and their next seasonal jobs–perhaps as rafting or bike guides—are also in tourism industries and those are now shut down. My wife would figure out the best way to get each one to a safe location and in some cases, we fronted them what they needed to get home.”

At larger resorts, human resources teams went into overdrive. Vail Resorts offered workers an additional two weeks of pay and extended health benefits through April at no cost. Mental health counselors continued their work online and seasonal workers are allowed to access those benefits for three months after their jobs ended.

In addition, on March 30, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz and his wife, cookbook author Elana Amsterdam, announced their foundation, the Katz Amsterdam Charitable Trust, was donating $2.5 million to support Vail Resorts employees and the mountain towns where the company has ski areas.

At Aspen Skiing Co., Sustainability and Philanthropy Manager Hannah Berman oversaw efforts to protect employees there as well. “We’re paying two additional weeks and waiving rent for seasonal employees,” she says. “But we’re also tackling this problem at the community level. We pitch in everywhere we can.”

The Aspen Skiing Co. offered their vehicle fleet to transfer food from the main food bank, tasked their wardrobe team to help sew masks, and organized giveaways for food and toiletries. “This whole process has brought out the compassion and creativity of our team and the community, which is heartwarming to see,” says Berman.

Back in Vermont, as snow fell on Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak, Welch watched as other skiers skinned up the mountain where she has worked the lifts for seven years. She echoed Berman’s thoughts.

“For a lot of people who come skiing, the liftes are just the background. Most don’t understand what we do or that we hardly make any money or the amount of work we put in. In each ski community, somebody’s hurting. It’s great to see the community rallying around us,” she says. “Losing our equipment is just a drop in the bucket in terms of the issues facing our community right now. This makes their support extra meaningful. We feel very loved.”

Lisa Lynn is the editor of Vermont Ski + Ride Magazine, a former editor at SKI and an aspiring ski bum in Vermont.