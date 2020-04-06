How Rare Was the Idaho Avalanche Cycle Caused by an Earthquake?

The snow was falling nearly an inch an hour on March 31 in the Sawtooth Mountains, a craggy, 43-mile long range in central Idaho. Sara and Chris Lundy, who live in the nearby town of Stanley and are part-owners of Sawtooth Mountain Guides, headed out into the backcountry to check on the company’s Williams Peak Hut.

A few weeks ago, they made the call to suspend operations due to the novel coronavirus, so there wasn’t anybody up there to shovel the forecasted two-to-three feet of fresh snow off the yurt’s roof.

Just before 6 p.m., they built a fire and settled in for a cozy evening. “We were feeling so grateful to be up there,” says Sara, an AGMA guide who manages company operations during the winter, while Chris works as an avalanche specialist for the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.

Sara was reading a memoir written by a fire lookout about his experiences in the nearby River of No Return Wilderness. “I was like, ‘Chris, you have to hear this part,’” she recalls, and began reading a passage out loud. Then, everything started moving.

Photo Credit: Ben VandenBos/Sawtooth Avalanche Center

Sara put down the book and looked at Chris. They had sheltered in backcountry huts during fierce storms before, but this feeling wasn’t familiar. They ran outside to the deck, which Sara says undulated beneath her feet like ocean waves. The trees surrounding the hut whipped back and forth, shaking snow into the air. There was a deep thundering sound coming from the mountains.

“In the springtime, we can hear loose-wet avalanches from the hut, and that’s impressive, but this was like 100 of those, rumbling and rumbling,” Sara says.

Later, they learned that a 6.5 magnitude earthquake had shaken the Sawtooths. The epicenter, 20 miles northwest of Stanley in the Shake Creek drainage, was less than a mile from the lookout Sara was reading about.

The Williams Peak hut, located at 8,000 feet on the mountain’s eastern flank, is tucked away from avalanche terrain, and there was low visibility due to the storm and time of day, so the Lundys just listened to the mountains shed their snow and wondered how widespread the activity was.

They were still within cell service, and the texts began flooding in from town, where the earthquake had been strong enough to knock picture frames off the wall.

“With COVID-19 going on, we’ve all been helping each other out,” Sara says. “Our neighbor texted, military-style, saying ‘all troops check in.’”

When the Lundys confirmed that all their people were safe, they ducked back inside the yurt and tried to process what had happened.

“It was clear that we had lived through a pretty rare event,” Chris says.

Earthquakes aren’t uncommon in Idaho, but this was the state’s second-largest on record. And for a seismic event of this magnitude to occur during one of the winter’s largest storms, one that just dropped more than two feet of new snow, in the midst of a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic… well, that’s historic timing. Nearby Sun Valley currently has the highest rates of COVID-19 in the world.

In only 22 known cases worldwide, significant avalanche activity has been attributed to large earthquakes. In 2015, a 4.8 earthquake in the Himalayas triggered several large avalanches, including one that swept through the Mount Everest Base Camp. Still the deadliest known disaster on Mount Everest, it killed 22 climbers and crew-members.

Photo Credit: Ben VandenBos/Sawtooth Avalanche Center

Scientists believe that earthquakes can initiate small cracks within the snowpack’s weak layers. If the cracks grow to a critical size, they can collapse vertically, releasing slabs of snow. The force of an earthquake can also shake loose snow from steep faces.

Aftershocks punctuated the Lundy’s slumber. When they woke on April 1 to single digit temps and clear skies, they skinned up to the “skier’s summit,” a high point about 1,500 feet above the hut with views into multiple drainages.

Chris was curious to see if anything released on a deeper instability that hadn’t been problematic for a month or so, but the slides appeared to have run primarily on the interface between the old and new snow.

The avalanches weren’t necessarily historic in terms of their size—the carnage was noteworthy because there was a fresh crown on almost every path.

“It seemed like everything that could have run, had,” Sara says.

While some of these avalanches may have occurred naturally prior to the earthquake, a report prepared by the Sawtooth Avalanche Center notes that the evidence suggests most of the slides—including some even further away from the epicenter, in Sun Valley—released as a direct result of the earthquake.

The most peculiar thing the Lundys observed was widespread cracking in lower-angle ski terrain, between 25 and 29 degrees, where the storm slab had broken into pieces, but didn’t have enough energy to move downhill.

“The slopes were kind of shattered,” Chris describes. Sara says the terrain looked like a wrinkled, crumpled bed sheet. The Lundys skied back to town, where Chris submitted what may be the most unusual backcountry observation of his lifetime.

“If we weren’t dealing with so many other strange things in the world, this would feel a lot weirder,” Sara says. “But somehow it’s almost par for the course now.”

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has emphasized that skiers venturing into the backcountry cannot assume that this event has made the snowpack more stable.