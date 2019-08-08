Hot off an oxygen-free ascent and ski descent of Nanga Parbat, the notorious 8126 meter Pakistani peak, Carlalberto “Cala” Cimenti decided his Himalayan season wasn’t over.

Cimenti chose to fly back to Skardu and meet up with Dr. Francesco Cassardo, another Italian mountaineer and medic, to attempt a first ascent and first ski descent of Gasherbrum VII. The climbers trekked towards the Gasherbrum group, stopping in Askola, where Dr. Cassardo delivered medical supplies, direly needed in the area, and taught local technicians how to use ultrasound equipment. The two passed fellow Italian Marco Confortola, who had just summited Gasherbrum II and gave him a bottle of Coke to celebrate.

Gasherbrum VII looms over the Baltoro Glacier, known for being home to K2 and some of the most inhospitable mountains in the world. It is surrounded by two much taller mountains, Gasherbrum IV and V, making access incredibly difficult. Though shorter than its sisters, GVII is known for a steep headwall that is littered with dangerous seracs.

Cimenti is a legend of ski mountaineering; his previous ascents and descents include a complete ski descent of Laila Peak, a 6096 meter peak in the Karakoram range that boasts more than 1500 meters of skiing that is steeper than 45 degrees. He also climbed Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh largest mountain, and skied it from 7400 meters. Francesco Cassardo is also an experienced mountaineer, but has not climbed an 8000 meter peak, and was significantly less acclimatized than Cimenti at the start of their trip.

Laila Peak’s distinct spear shape, courtesy of Wikipedia

The pair of climbers traveled across the Baltoro Glacier and arrived at their high camp at 5900 meters. They then chose a direct route up the face. Skis on their backs, they climbed through bullet-hard snow up towards the summit ridge.

At around noon, Cimenti and Cassardo were 150m from the summit of Gasherbrum VII. The final ridge loomed above and the pair had a decision to make: there was a tricky crevasse and Cassardo wanted to save his strength for the demanding ski descent that awaited them.

Cimenti decided to tag the summit alone and meet back up with Cassardo to descend the peak on skis together. Cimenti became the first person to stand atop Gasherbrum VII, arriving at 1:50 PM. Elated, he took a selfie with the pyramidal Gasherbrum IV over his right shoulder.

Photo Credit: Carlalberto “Cala” Cimenti

After 40 minutes on the summit, Cimenti clipped into his skis and started his descent, passing Cassardo to check out the steepest section of the face before his less-acclimatized partner.

Once Cimenti reached a safe point on the face, he messaged Cassardo on his inReach to guide him through the crux. Cimenti told him to first try a section that was not quite as steep, and then if Cassardo still felt unsafe, he could take off his skis and descend that section with crampons.

The lower part of Gasherbrum VII’s face is extremely steep, and the snow was still rock hard. Cassardo made a mistake early in the section and began to fall head over heels, eventually coming to a stop 450 meters down the face.

“In the fall, he lost everything, with only a ripped baselayer remaining,” Cimenti wrote on his Facebook page that his wife Erika constantly updated as the ordeal progressed.

Cimenti then skied down to Cassardo, fearing him dead. He was conscious, but battered from the fall and only semi-coherent, continually asking about both where and who he was. Concerned about brain and internal trauma Cassardo may have endured, Cimenti called his wife to organize an immediate helicopter rescue. In the Facebook post, he related that the most difficult moment of the ordeal was realizing that any helicopter rescue would not come that night, and that he had to leave Francesco on his own for two hours while he retrieved sleeping bags and the stove from their bascamp. He feared upon his return that Cassardo would have died in his absence.

Upon finding Cassardo still breathing, Cimenti reported that, “For the second time that day he amazed me. He demonstrated great strength.”

Cimenti dug a snow cave to shield Cassardo. Spending a night in exposure at over 6000m can be deadly, and Cimenti had no idea what kind of internal bleeding Cassardo may have suffered. When reached for comment, Cimenti said that he feared Cassardo had a cerebral hemorrhage. He lay awake wondering if his friend would survive the night.

Photo Credit: Carlalberto “Cala” Cimenti

Meanwhile, Cimenti’s wife Erika was able to make contact with Confortola, who was at Gasherbrum II basecamp. Confortola began to spearhead the heli rescue. He rallied other climbers at the basecamp for a rescue attempt. Among them were Denis Urubko and Don Bowie. Urubko is known as one of the strongest and most experienced Himalayan climbers of all time, with 18 ascents of 8000 meter peaks to his name, and he and Bowie were involved in an epic rescue attempt on Annapurna in 2008.

Cimenti reported, “About the helicopter rescue I always heard about problems and delays, but I never touched these situations. I was afraid that we could find some problems but I always trusted that the helicopter would come.”

Morning came without a helicopter. Cimenti said that upon waking up to find Cassardo still alive and alert, he started to relax a little. But Cassardo remained disoriented through this, and Cimenti still had no way of knowing the internal trauma that Cassardo suffered.

It turns out that a helicopter was needed elsewhere for a rescue on Broad Peak, a nearby 8000 meter mountain. The conditions warmed throughout the day to the point where the snow was too unstable to land on.

Frustrated by the lack of helicopter support, the team at GII basecamp, consisting of Urubko, Bowie, and two polish alpinists Jaroslaw Zdanowich and Janusz Adamski, made their way to Cimenti and Cassardo on foot. They reached the climber’s position before nightfall. Urubko was able to give a bottle of oxygen to Cassardo.

Fearing a spinal injury, the team built an impromptu sled to transfer Cassardo down to the basecamp Cimenti and Cassardo established to begin the climb. Despite the risk of traveling in the dark, they towed the sled through the night to reach the glacier as quickly as possible. The team was in constant contact with Confortola, and met him at the glacier deep into the night. Early in the morning of July 22nd, two days after the fall, a helicopter dispatched by the Pakistani military reached the climbers. Cassardo was transferred to the military hospital in Skardu.

Cimenti said, “Thanks to my wife. She didn’t sleep for two nights, always calling the Pakistani Military, Italian embassy, and all the necessary contacts without sparing any energy.”

Doctors in Skardu were able to stabilize Cassardo, and though the rescue team feared trauma to the brain and spine, a full CT scan determined that he had only a wrist and possible elbow fracture. He also suffered some frostbite to his fingers and nose.

Francesco Cassardo was transferred to Islamabad on July 23rd, and when he was deemed well enough, was transferred once more back to Italy on July 26th. He is in Milan and is expected to make a full recovery. Cimenti returned home to his wife today.

Cimenti and Cassardo’s Himalayan odyssey is over, and the last of the Gasherbrum peaks has been climbed and skied, but the selfless acts that Cimenti and the rescue team undertook shine brighter than a check on a ticklist in a sport that is easily criticized as selfish and egotistical.