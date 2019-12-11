Holiday DIY: The Ski Bum Advent Calendar

The Ski Bum Advent Calendar is hot!

DIY may have just met its match with the best craft session of the season. Ladies and gents, may we present the ski bum advent calendar all the way from Europe. It’s called culture, folks.



Man wins right to skip school and ski in court

A United Kingdom man stuck the landing this week, when a court ruled in favor of his right to pull his kids from school to go skiing. The ordeal contended with a strict legal policy that fines parents for pulling their kids out of school without “exceptional circumstances.” After being fined for taking his kids to Disneyland, Jon Platt was once again fined for taking his kids skiing in Lapland, Sweden. He was issued two tickets—$80 each—that he fought and beat this fall. The catch? Well, he may have dropped over $17,000 in legal fees to make it happen. Still, he says it’s “money well spent.” I want to take a lap with that guy.

So, the Supreme chair at Alta had a pretty good opening day…

Okay, so it might be Rocky Point and Patsy Marley off the backside of Supreme (beacon territory, folks), but it’s enough to make the soggy Pacific Northwest very, very jealous.



LINE Traveling Circus is Kickstarting its van

Sure, you’ve jumpstarted a van, but have you ever Kickstarted one? This week, LINE Traveling Circus took to the Internet in hopes of resurrecting its infamous muraled-out banana van, launching a Kickstarter complete with an ‘80s-inspired donation video and plenty of good memories. The Traveling Circus has been at it for 12 years (eight of those in the van), and is already spreading weirdness into Season 13. Donate a buck and get one of skiing’s strangest family bands back on the road.

Pro Josh Daiek recounts avalanche scare

Josh Daiek is a ridiculously good skier (see: massive Tahoe cliff hucks for days). He’s also a human. Humans make mistakes, and, in the backcountry, mistakes can potentially be deadly. Daiek had an avalanche scare last week, and was honest enough to write about the account on Instagram. Take a look, and a big thanks to Josh for taking a look at our Froth Culture. Happy to have you here, bud.