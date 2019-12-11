Holiday DIY: The Ski Bum Advent Calendar
Beer and Crafts! Alta is firing! Skier's rights held up in court!
The Ski Bum Advent Calendar is hot!
DIY may have just met its match with the best craft session of the season. Ladies and gents, may we present the ski bum advent calendar all the way from Europe. It’s called culture, folks.
Man wins right to skip school and ski in court
A United Kingdom man stuck the landing this week, when a court ruled in favor of his right to pull his kids from school to go skiing. The ordeal contended with a strict legal policy that fines parents for pulling their kids out of school without “exceptional circumstances.” After being fined for taking his kids to Disneyland, Jon Platt was once again fined for taking his kids skiing in Lapland, Sweden. He was issued two tickets—$80 each—that he fought and beat this fall. The catch? Well, he may have dropped over $17,000 in legal fees to make it happen. Still, he says it’s “money well spent.” I want to take a lap with that guy.
So, the Supreme chair at Alta had a pretty good opening day…
Okay, so it might be Rocky Point and Patsy Marley off the backside of Supreme (beacon territory, folks), but it’s enough to make the soggy Pacific Northwest very, very jealous.
LINE Traveling Circus is Kickstarting its van
Sure, you’ve jumpstarted a van, but have you ever Kickstarted one? This week, LINE Traveling Circus took to the Internet in hopes of resurrecting its infamous muraled-out banana van, launching a Kickstarter complete with an ‘80s-inspired donation video and plenty of good memories. The Traveling Circus has been at it for 12 years (eight of those in the van), and is already spreading weirdness into Season 13. Donate a buck and get one of skiing’s strangest family bands back on the road.
Pro Josh Daiek recounts avalanche scare
Josh Daiek is a ridiculously good skier (see: massive Tahoe cliff hucks for days). He’s also a human. Humans make mistakes, and, in the backcountry, mistakes can potentially be deadly. Daiek had an avalanche scare last week, and was honest enough to write about the account on Instagram. Take a look, and a big thanks to Josh for taking a look at our Froth Culture. Happy to have you here, bud.
View this post on Instagram
I got super lucky yesterday. I made a number of mistakes leading to this incident and want to explain my thought process in hopes it can help you from making similar mistakes. It all starts at breakfast. I was running behind, scrambling to get my breaky and lunch ready for the day. I briefly scanned the report, reading an overall low danger for the day. I was quite surprised to read this but it did fuel my stoke and excitement for my first day in the alpine. On the drive my friend mentioned the avy report as moderate. In my morning rush I must not have refreshed the report. On our approach to the first objective of the day, we observed a couple small natural slides that had happened sometime that morning before our arrival. These slides were about 4” deep and only traveled about 50-100’ before settling. These small slides were just on the edge of a ridge where lots of wind loading was happening. In my mind, I saw these as small wind loaded pockets vs. the aspect I wanted to ski, which I thought to be sheltered from the winds. Up top my game plan was to make a couple turns on the ridge that separates the chute and hanging snowfield. My “safe spot”. I thought to myself, “even if a pocket releases it will be super small and manageable.” I dropped in making a few turns and as I slowed up to let my slough roll by the entire slope broke under my feet. There were enough signs that I should not have been on this face. So why was I there? What was I thinking? Over-froth: I was so excited about skiing my first line of the winter I wasn’t receptive to my surroundings. Even after discussing the recent wind transport and observing slides I didn’t absorb these warnings. I convinced myself that this aspect was protected and safe to ski. Don’t let excitement override your decision making. Complacency: because I’ve skied this line a number of times I felt overconfident. “I know this line. I know I can ski it safely.” Respect the mountain and don’t be arrogant! Mountains don’t give a shit about your ego. This by no means cool or something to be proud of. In fact I’m rather embarrassed. This was a big learning lesson for me. I hope it can help you too.
Sound off in the comments below!