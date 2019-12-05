Gus Kenworthy to Ski for Great Britain in Beijing 2022

It’s official: Gus Kenworthy to the UK

American freeskier Gus Kenworthy has gone and launched the pond gap, officially switching his allegiance from the U.S. to Great Britain ahead of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. While controversy is sure to swirl around the move, the 28-year-old former Olympic slopestyle silver medalist publicly stated that the move helps not only take pressure off his third Olympic bid, but also opens up an Olympic roster slot for the Americans that might have otherwise been fiercely contested. Kenworthy was born in England and holds two passports, but has previously competed for the stars and stripes at the last two Olympics.

VIDEO: Women of Jackson Hole Ski Patrol

There’s little argument that the Jackson Hole Ski Patrol is one of the baddest bands on two planks, but a new profile on the women that help make that machine function gives a whole new insight on Jackson’s ultimate gatekeepers. Beautifully shot and articulately captured, this look at the ladies of Jackson Hole Ski Patrol is worth every second of distraction.

North Korea’s ‘ideal socialist village’ to feature ski slope

Authoritarian alpine aficionado Kim Jong-un held a soft opening of one of his newest projects this week: A model city that boasts new apartments, a large stadium, and, of course, a new ski slope. Named Samjiyon, the “ideal socialist village,” will house 4,000 inhabitants near the flanks of Mount Paektu, a dormant volcano on the Chinese border and the mythical birthplace of Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jong-il. While the project officially broke ground earlier this year (and has progressed rapidly thanks to reported forced labor), North Korea’s newest ski slope won’t spin bullwheels until next season. Sorry, folks. Photo Credit: EPA

VIDEO: The Collective just dropped for free

Amidst all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness, it’s nice to get something free on the Internet. Faction celebrated Christmas early this year with the release of its film, The Collective online, and it’s truly one gift that keeps on giving.

Crystal becomes first mountain to sell tickets on Amazon

Washington’s Crystal Mountain achieved an industry first this week, becoming the first ski area to sell lift tickets via Seattle’s favorite mom and pop shop, Amazon. Offering lift tickets for as low as $199 for a three-pack, Crystal may have just opened the floodgates for Amazon, and we’ll have to wait and see what trickle-down effect this has on the ski industry as a whole. Rumor has it that the Internet commerce juggernaut has already started offering heavily-discounted brown bag lunches in conjunction with its lift passes, redeemable at most of Crystal Mountain’s picnic tables.

VIDEO: Bobby Brown burns it down

Just when you thought freeski phenom Bobby Brown triple-corked his way into the ether, the 28-year-old decided this week might be the perfect time to reaffirm that he still has the skills to pay the ski town bills. Bye-bye hard landings and laser-cut kickers, Brown is bringing his stunting to the backcountry, and, well, the kid’s still got it. Hot cheddar, bud. Keep it coming.