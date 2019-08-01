Google fooled by Vail Everest spoof

The crafty wordsmiths at Teton Gravity Research got the Internet in a tizzy this week when a satirical article documenting the (fake) purchase of Mount Everest by Vail Resorts was published on Google’s news ticker. After Vail dropped made the bombshell purchase of 17 resorts last week, the TGR “article” quipped that for an additional $199, Epic Pass holders could get turns off the Everest summit thanks to a new six-seater gondola from Camp 4. People, before we shout “FAKE NEWS,” could we read a damn sentence? Good work, TGR. Google? Not so much.

BTW, check the full spoof here. Photo Credit: Screenshot

Mammoth closes after 261-day season

Well folks, Goliath has finally fallen. After 261 days of bullwheel greasing, Mammoth Mountain officially shut down shop this weekend, tying the third longest ski season in the resort’s history and giving a few local rippers one of the most extended quad workouts in the history of man. Good golly, but nearly nine months straight of skiing? That’s something to strive for. Give it a rest, Mammoth. We’ll see you in a few weeks.

Meanwhile in Europe… Tignes closes earlier than ever

Not everyone is enjoying long ski seasons, just ask the well-dressed ski faithful across the pond. The glacier at Tignes, France’s popular summer ski destination, closed for the season this week after a series of brutal heatwaves ravaged the snowfields and forced a shutdown. The scheduled closing was only a few weeks away, but the early shut date is a bad sign for a snowpack that continues to shrink across the continent. Where my blizzards at?

VIDEO: Ski the grass, ski the East

Your weekly reminder that there’s no friggin’ snow and we’re all going insane. Ski the East, per usual, doing it like no one else can.



VIDEO: Mikaela Shiffrin can do no wrong

So America’s alpine sweetheart can sing and play the guitar too? Lady, we can’t quit you!

