Gondola Between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows Approved

Base-to-Base gondola approved between Squaw to Alpine

Big news from Tahoe camp, as the hotly-contested base-to-base gondola connecting Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows was unanimously approved by the Placer County Board of Supervisors this week.

The California Express Gondola will shuttle skiers between the two sister resorts in roughly 15 minutes, providing the first carless link between the two North Lake icons.

The announcement also signaled a victory for land conservationists as the gondola route will avoid the previously planned path through the Granite Chief Wilderness. The gondola will also feature a mid-station at the private White Wolf ski resort, but the property will remain its own entity. Once Placer County and US Forest Service approve the plans, the Base-to-Base Gondola will take approximately 10 months to construct.

VIDEO: The dude that won’t let ski season end

Mammoth wraps its historic season this weekend, but one man might not be turning off the send-o-meter just yet. Chris Watford puts in an A+ effort getting his last licks of the season and I am 100-percent here for it.

Delta ditches ski bag fee for flights worldwide

Ski travelers rejoice! After American Airlines dropped its ski bag fee to $50 this year, Delta decided to join the fun, ditching its ski bag fee completely this week. From now on, ski bags will be considered as any other checked bag, a big upgrade from an airline that used to charge $150 to get a pair of planks airborne. We see you, Delta. Play on.

Dream Whip: Snowmaking fire truck for sale

Van Life is cool and all, but how about bringing snow with you everywhere you drive? That’s what one man has put up for sale on the Interwebz this week, listing his snowmaking fire truck, the Snowflake 1, for a cool $12,000.

The 1985 Ford F800 features a 1000 GPM pump with 150 PSI capable of cranking out white gold just about anywhere temperatures will allow. Sure, it may be completely unviable and a relatively terrible idea, but heck, it got our engines revving.

I can expense this as a business purchase, right?

Photo Credit: Screenshot

Belurusian sells Olympic ski medal

High-flying Aleksei Grishin became the first person from Belarus to ever win an Olympic medal, capturing the gold in the Vancouver 2010 aerial skiing competition. His heroics earned him a place on the country’s postage stamp and 16,000 square foot plot of land to build a house.

This week, however, the Belurusian turned that gold into cash, selling his historic medal for over $68,000 according to online auction site RR Auction. Grishin also listed his 2002 Olympic bronze on the site. I mean, I’ve heard of reorganizing the trophy case, but this seems a little extreme, don’t ya think, Aleksei?