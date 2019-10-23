Game of Thrones-style Chair Made of Skis Goes to a Good Home

Behold the Volant Iron Throne

Finally, a worthy use for all of those knee-popping metallic yesteryear turners. This week Colorado Ski Chairs, a custom ski chair company, listed a one-of-a-kind Game of Thrones-style chair made entirely of…yep…Volant skis. The chair listed for a casual $4,400 and was snatched up before we could say, “Winter is coming.” Still, despite its initial promise, the company has indicated that there may be more iron-edged thrones in the near future. Man, I love the Internet.

VIDEO: Malou Peterson goes deep

Just a feel good edit from she-ripper Malou Pettersson in her adopted home of British Columbia. Just powder.

World Cup prize purse to hit new heights (for dudes)

It looks like World Cup skiers will have the chance to pad their speed suits with a little extra cash this year, well at least if you’re a guy. The fame Hahnenkamm announced a 25-percent increase in its payouts for the upcoming season, promising a record $111,447 each to the winners of its 2020 slalom and downhill races. Overall, FIS reports increases across a series of its events, making it the wealthiest World Cup in its history. Again, no reports on how these increases will affect the women’s side.

VIDEO: Phil Casabon, need we say more?

Phil Casabon and Brady Perron are back with another reminder that few have or will ever do it better than B-Dog. So many insane features and every trick linked perfectly. Casabon’s skiing speaks for itself, but we’re lucky that Perron is along for the ride. What an edit. We’re not worthy.

P.S. This link will kick you direct to the video. Do it.

Ski factory requesting liquor permit is no brainer sales tactic

I may not know much about sales, but Meier skis might be onto something here. The Denver-based ski company already invites its patrons in to watch them construct their skis, but now Meier has applied for a liquor license to turn their shop into a functioning adult playground. Hoping those suds will loosen up a few wallets, Meier sells a pair of hand-crafted shred sticks for around $1,300 a pair. Beer not included.