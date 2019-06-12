Former U.S. Ski Champ to Compete for China in Beijing 2022 Olympics

Former U.S. Ski Teamer to compete for China in 2022

One U.S. skier is already dreaming of gold in Beijing 2022, but it won’t be under her familiar red, white, and blue. Instead, 15-year-old Tahoe native Eileen Gu will compete for China, representing her mother’s birth country at its first-ever Winter Games.

Gu, who speaks Mandarin and holds dual citizenship in China and the U.S., has competed in freeskiing for the U.S. on the World Cup circuit, but never in an Olympics, thus giving her the opportunity to choose which nation she would like to represent in the Olympics. China is hoping for gold to pave the way in 2022, and it just got one heck of a break on the freeskiing side. Ganbei, Eileen!

Year of the Sit Ski: Cork 540

In case you haven’t heard, from massive 50-50s to floaty cork 3s, this is the official Year of the Sit Ski. No one has been pushing it harder than Jay Rawe, who continued to up the ante this week by landing the first-ever cork 540s on a sit ski. Folks, this maniac is setting down the landing gear blind and stomping it harder than you stomp your patented double spread eagle.

Take that into account, and peep the visual evidence. I can’t even right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Rawe (@jayrawe1695) on Jun 6, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT





VIDEO: Aiden McCahill’s ode to Send Season

The corn is creamy and t-shirt skiing is pretty darn fun, but every once in a while it is good to get a metal-laced jolt of nostalgia for deeper, sendier times. Aiden McCahill’s season edit is just that—a celebration of tight, sharky entrances and adrenaline pumping cliff sends.

Thank you Aiden, sometimes we just need to be reminded where we come from.



Grass skis: Still a thing

For those of us not blessed by glacier skiing and unsure potential social fallout of inline skating, the answer to your two-footed woes might lie in grass skiing.

Yes, it’s been around a while, made popular by Warren Miller in the ‘70s and ‘80s, but there is actually still a company in the Czech Republic producing brand new grass skis in hopes of, I don’t know, the continued melt-off of our winter’s most precious resource. Let’s hope these guys aren’t short-selling the market and pretend they are just a bunch of Eastern European goofballs.

They are, right?