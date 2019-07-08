Backcountry.com Founder, POWDER Editor John Bresee, Remembered as a Wildman

John Bresee, editor of POWDER Magazine from 1998-1999, died in his sleep early on June 29, likely from diabetic cardiac arrest after a 180-mile motocross ride across the desert. Together with Jim Holland, Olympic ski jumper and current Park City local, Bresee founded Backcountry.com.

“Backcountry would not be Backcountry without John. The original idea for what ultimately grew to become Backcountry was his,” says Holland. “John fostered innovation and encouraged everyone to break trail, experiment, and explore the bounds of what was possible… He warned of the dangers of hubris. In other words, John understood the importance of innovation and that big, bureaucratic, slow-moving organizations that think they are invincible ultimately grow stale and fail.”

The following was the first of three Intros Breese wrote as editor of POWDER, followed by a tribute to Bresee written by his friend Elf Ellefsen.

_____

I took air off a wind-lip this winter, and I have the photos to prove it. They show me hovering like a butterfly with burnt feet, some four feet off the ground, and, trust me, I came down smooth as Ex-Lax. I was never higher than a very short circus geek, but still, I was petrified, and afterwards, ecstatic. I kept talking about it and a parade of pro skiers just laughed into their gloves, as they hucked 40 and more. But my feelings didn’t diminish until I saw the photos on the light table. It felt bigger.

It’s the simple pleasure of taking off, of leaving the ground, unsure of where or how you are coming back down, that is the coolest feeling in skiing. As you grow older the drops get smaller, because invincibility fades, and injuries take a heavier toll. So on the days when you fight gravity, age, fear – when you conquer the many reasons not to take air—you set yourself free, and begin to feel like a true skier. You laugh at the smallest airs, happy to do them, and laugh harder at the bigger ones, happy to be done. With each hop, each short flight, you are lighter and lighter still.

When an image like the one on our cover comes along, I belly laugh long and hard, jubilant that Jeff Holden is alive, happy that someone out there is this free and confident. And then I study the photo, placing myself mentally in the cockpit, imagining the rock-star adulation I would receive upon landing it, and wondering about my Fiance’s sadness if I were to die. I catch myself running through the gamut of scenarios were I to attempt this flight.

Then there’s Chad’s Gap (page 90-91), and I can’t quite put myself behind that wheel. I couldn’t picture nailing a 118-foot gap… and for me this illustrates the new horizon of skiing. Holden’s air is huge, but…ummm…traditional, where Chad’s Gap is different. It represents a new type of skiing – a road Powder will have to follow to see where it leads. And I’ll be right there, going bigger every day, expanding my circle of experience through my own risk, one inch at a time. —John Bresee, September 1999

_________

I first met this kid in late fall of 1990 in the B-Level dishroom in the hidden bowels of Snowbird’s Cliff Lodge. To the untrained eye, he belonged there. A bit unkept, witty, kind- he seemed to fit into the kitchen quite well. I didn’t work directly with him. I scrounged for food, as many others did. Along with a score, here and there, was a light that shined in his eyes. He liked seeing us.

He was bigger than us. I mean he was doing his time for the pass but he smiled, as if he was on vacation… and he’d be on vacation forever, soon enough. I couldn’t reconcile how someone could remain so happy in these dark and musty catacombs. He was living in the present but he was already light years ahead, as if he had a crystal ball. There was an absolute extraordinary brilliance that shined in those eyes and not many of us recognized what we were looking at. We were all simpletons, untrained eyes.

His name is John Bresee and he’s one of the most highly intelligent people I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t throw that around. I believe to only know a few people so sharp on a personal level. He was uniquely savvy, determined, and hard working. But he worked so differently than we do because he was born differently than us. He was blessed with a mind that fired like the lightning of the monsoon storms of the great Serengeti. The flip side of such intelligence was a curse of the devil’s playground. Bresee functioned at level of intelligence so high that what we think is stimulating was, simply, mundane to him. If that brain wasn’t in intellectual meltdown, it was challenged to be in self-destructive meltdown.

He lived 10 lifetimes in one life. From dishwasher to entrepreneur to Powder Magazine editor to investor to stock trader to crypto currency code cracker to father to friend, he did it all. He broke bread with the minions and dictated to the entire world how we would purchase our action sports gear for decades to come. For better or for worse, he changed the game. Love him or hate him for it, he was a visionary and a pioneer and, in my opinion, the first Besos but he stayed focused on fun, such as bikes, skis, snowboards, and everything in between that could help us kill ourselves faster with a bigger smile than the day before. His baby was called www.backcountry.com. It became an unimaginable success and was sold a few years back for a very notable amount of money.

The money.

Bresee had money but he didn’t care about money. He was so fucking smart and the money came, organically, because his brain just printed money. What he loved for intellectual stimulation just happened to pay out like a jammed slot machine stuck on [7][7][7]. It’s was just there. It was just a stack of chips. It was just a stupid car. It was just money. It really didn’t mean anything. If he didn’t have any, it would suddenly appear. If he had it, it was just a tool for trade. I admired that about him. He knew he wasn’t taking any with him.

God, he was so fucking smart, confident, and scary. He scared me. Sometimes he scared me so bad, I wouldn’t get close to him. I think he wrecked every fucking car and motorcycle he ever bought. I don’t mean dropped the bike or curbed the wheels. I mean, he’d fly off the road like fucking Superman or crush the back of a moving semi truck at 75mph on the freeway. He was a wildman who lived on the edge 99.9% of the time AND HE WAS COMFORTABLE THERE. The bikes and cars were substitute filler for the intellectual void he’d experience sometimes. Can’t figure out how to write an algorithm that was 15 steps ahead of the speeding stock market? Well, jump in the car to activate the dopamine currently frozen in the algorithm then go back to it later and win that game. Without the edge, he was bored out of his mind… and that was the demon. Boredom.

He’d call me moderately regularly and ask what I was doing. One time, he FaceTimed me and said, “elf, you gotta come to Vegas with me. Check this out! (spins camera). I’m in a gold plated Rolls covered in diamonds! They always pick me up in this thing and bring me to the hotel so I can play poker. Come on down!” This was (normal). NORMAL.

I’d decline thinking to myself, “If I’m ever in a gold-plated Rolls covered in diamonds in Vegas, I’m definitely not in the right place in my life. As a matter of fact, I couldn’t be further off my mark.” It scared me. The people who built the casino scare me. The guys who operate that limo scare me. The guys who guard it scare the fuck out of me. And the way this whole thing somehow becomes normal scares me so badly, I get anxiety just thinking about it. To him, it was all just stupid nothing. He wanted to go play poker with hundreds of thousands of dollars per game just for the thrill of it. To me, that was absolutely compelling and profound because he never treated money like god. He treated it like chips that, taken out of their environment, meant absolutely nothing to no one and held absolutely no value in any other setting. That affected me in a positive fashion. Keep some but don’t be afraid to lose something that could be the catalyst for a moment or memory so much greater than the currency, itself.

He was so considerate and kind.

He called me not long ago, as he did many times, to tell me I need to get out of my auto shop. He said, “elf, hey, what are you doing with that building you bought? I have an idea and you need to get out of that shop. You’re far too smart for that place. You need to do more. We need to get you out of there.” I replied, “I’m going to open a bar in it.” He fired back, “Great! That’s why I called! I want you to open all kinds of bars and restaurants, whatever you want, and I’ll finance everything. I believe in you and I know you can do it. You’ll be great at it. I have some ideas or you can just use yours. I won’t even bother you. I won’t say anything or even make any decisions. I just want you to do it and I’ll just put up the money you need.”

I don’t know if anyone has ever said anything like that to you but when someone like Bresee calls me and says that, it’s enough to bring tears to my eyes and makes me feel so capable. He’d continuously make me believe I could do anything. Every time I’d hang up feeling like I could conquer the world. He was rocket fuel to me. He never offered a thread of doubt. He always instilled the belief that I could really do anything. He had a heart of gold.

His brain worked in binary, I think. Numbers. 1s and 0s. He’d tell me about his latest ideas and findings and such and I’d just nod my head. I had no fucking idea what he was talking about and no matter how much he’d dumb it down for me, I still had no idea what he was talking about. In (that), I found comfort knowing I had someone so wildly intelligent in my court who would be there for me, EVEN MORE THAN ME, if I ever needed him. I loved that part about him and it relaxed me in a way.

Bresee left the world the other night as I knew he would. He wasn’t going to live to 90. He wasn’t going to live much longer. Not at the burn rate he was living. Not on that knife edge he needed to stay alive. That edge was a necessity but, statistically, unsustainable. As the likes of Bourdain and Thompson, whom I highly revere, his intellect was too great for us.

He was just too smart for this world and, given enough time, he’d slip from that edge and be gone. I don’t believe he’d ever commit suicide. That wasn’t his thing. He’d go by living on that edge with zero margin for error, knowing the rush of the moment could be the last shot of adrenaline that lit the brain on fire. Live there long enough and your luck is going to run out. He was ok with it. He knew exactly what he was doing.

As Hunter S. Thompson said, “The Edge… There is no honest way to explain it because the only people who really know where it is are the ones who have gone over. The others—the living—are those who pushed their control as far as they felt they could handle it, and then pulled back, or slowed down, or did whatever they had to when it came time to choose between Now and Later. But the edge is still out there.”

I know the edge because I went over and just happened to come back. I understand it and I know where he was. Because of this, I’ll never find fault in his way of living and the choices he made. I don’t believe a man should ever have the power or right to govern another man and I, wholeheartedly, believe that anyone who wants to find the edge and live on it should be able to do it, however they so choose, without interruption. If you want it, go get it. If you’re willing to die for it, maybe even better. The average mind is unable to comprehend the fire that burns so hot inside the ones wired for destruction. What is completely incomprehensible for the simple minds, equally, is what it feels to live at that height for a minute, let alone a lifetime.

John Bresee lived 53 years on the edge. I’ll see him on the other side… in a gold Rolls Royce clad in diamonds.

For now, peace. —Elf Ellefsen