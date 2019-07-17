Forbes Names Vail Resorts One of “America’s Best Employers for Women”

Vail Resorts named one of “America’s Best Employers for Women”

While we give plenty of flack to the Epic Empire, it’s important to give credit where credit is due. This week, Forbes named Vail Resorts as one of “America’s Best Employers for Women,” making it one of only 13 travel and leisure companies on the list and the highest ranked in skiing.

So, what does that entail exactly? Well, according to Forbes, Vail stood out for its leadership development programs designed specifically for women, as well as its hiring record for women in operational leadership positions and the hefty number of women on its Vail Resorts Executive Committee. The Forbes honor was designated after surveying 60,000 U.S. employees (mostly women) across a variety of fields. Okay, Vail, you got us. Nice work.

Canadian government investing $25 million in avalanche safety

Our neighbo(u)rs to the North are putting their money where their mountains are, as Canada’s federal government announced a $25 million investment in Avalanche Canada, the country’s authority on avalanche safety, for next winter. The money will go towards expanding the non-profit’s reach into underserved areas, but will also beef up a terrain rating project on B.C.’s Spearhead Traverse and help increase youth outreach programs regarding snow safety among other projects nationwide.

VIDEO: Level 1 drops “Strike Three” for free online

Level 1 heard all this talk about NBA super squads and ultimate dream teams and decided it was time to drop a little knowledge. This week, the production company made its 2002 flick, “Strike Three,” available for free online, unleashing a roster so strong, it has never been repeated before or after. We’re talking Candide, Descheneaux, Belanger, Crichton, Steele Spence, T-Hall, and CR just to name a few. Bonkers, and with a soundtrack to match.

New Lindsey Vonn documentary headed to HBO

Think Lindsey Vonn is stepping out of the limelight? Think again. The former queen of alpine announced this week that she will be dropping a full-blown HBO documentary this fall detailing her final competitive season on the World Cup, while looking back at her career as one of the most decorated Olympians in skiing. Vonn teamed up with the crew over at Teton Gravity Research to make movie magic, so this won’t be your typical flatlander-puts-out-a-ski-flick occasion. The film debuts November 26, which gives us just over four months to get in viewing shape. The struggle is real.

Police bust cocaine-laced excavator headed to Australian slopes

This week, the Australian Border Force intercepted 384 kilograms—or roughly a metric s#%t ton—of cocaine hidden in an excavator en route to a group of Australian ski resorts. Picked up in a Sydney shipping port, the load was said to have a street value close to $144 million. Authorities said the drug cache was “destined for Australian skiers” in what might have been the biggest powder day in Australian ski history.

But don’t worry Australia…

It’s currently game on Down Under!