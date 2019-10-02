FIS surprises, signs U.N. climate initiative

After FIS President Gian Franco Kasper all but denied climate change last winter, the international ski governing body has stomped a necessary 180, signing onto a U.N. climate change initiative that holds signatories responsible for acknowledging and advocating for climate action in their communities. Known as the U.N. Sports for Climate Action Framework, the policy comes on the heels of a dire U.N. climate panel report and has already grabbed signatures from 80 sports organizations and the organizing committees for the next three Olympics.

VIDEO: Never forget ‘The Bolero Project’

Nothing to see here, just all of the most iconic meat hucking in all of freeskiing on one Internet edit. In 2001, Kris Ostness and Howie Arnstad gifted us The Bolero Project, a 15-minute montage of the greatest gaps in freeskiing, and the skiers that pioneered them, on grainy, beautiful film. Thanks to Downdays for digging out this fine vintage from the wine rack.

Football field-size serac ends Everest ski bid

Sometimes you just need to know when to pack it in. For Polish skier Andrzej Bargiel, that moment came this week, when a hanging chunk of ice dangling precariously above his route up Everest forced him to postpone his first attempt to ski the world’s tallest mountain without oxygen. Bargiel has already become the first human to ski off the summit of K2, and it looks like that record will have to hold him over until his next Everest attempt. Wise call, Sir Bargiel.



Remembering JP, Andreas, and Liz

Five years ago this week, we said goodbye to three of the brightest souls in our sport. It’s hard to believe so much time has passed, especially given how much their influence on skiing and the mountains lives on. We are better for knowing you guys, but it doesn’t make us miss you any less. Thank you—for everything.

It’s time to Skiercise

Man, the ’80s were weird, huh? An entire exercise series built around women in spandex simulating ski moves? Sure, why not. Heck, let’s make it a video! For anyone searching out a new ski boot side crunch routine, make sure not to miss the whole archive of Skiercise goodness. Oh, that 45 minutes I just threw out the window? Sorry, it’s gone.