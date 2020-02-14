Holy $H*T—She Just Stomped That!

There were, over the last few weeks and months, a handful of people giving Veronica Belle Paulsen advice on what she should do during the Third Annual Kings and Queens of Corbet’s, held Tuesday in Jackson Hole.

“I had a lot of people tell me to just do a straight air, stomp it, and ski it cleanly,” she said. “But from my mogul background, I’m actually more comfortable in the air doing a backflip. You can spot the landing early, and it’s just so classic.”

Lucky for all of us, Paulsen, a 26-year-old Jackson resident who grew up in Jonny Moseley’s hometown of Tiburon, California, ignored the advice of others. After coming up short during the previous two Kings and Queens comps, she followed through in 2020 on her goal of landing a backflip in the legendary couloir.

With the third bib of the day, she dropped in and laid out a huge, smooth backflip, becoming the first woman to do so cleanly. She put both skis to the snow at least 20 feet down into the couloir and skied the rest of the course, bypassing all the other jumps, screaming with joy. When she skied into the finish corral, she was mobbed by two-time reigning champion Caite Zeliff, who’d skied moments before, and a swarm of their friends.

“When I was in the air, I wasn’t thinking about anything; it’s all auto pilot,” Paulsen said. “I came so close last year and knew it would take extra power to ski away. When I had it, I just started screaming. It took three years of hard work to pull this off, so it was really emotional. All my friends were lined up down at the bottom and there were 10 big Jackson skier boys who had tears streaming down their faces because they knew how much it meant to me.”

Kings and Queens of Corbet’s, the brainchild of veteran professional skiers Jess McMillan and Eric Seymour, both of whom call Jackson home, has become a social media sensation since its start. Last year, it garnered some 60 million impressions, and all indications point to that number being easily eclipsed this year. The event takes full advantage of new digital media with drones, helmet cams, a veritable herd of human photographers, and this year, a Red Bull live stream. The resort had closed Corbet’s for several days before the event to preserve the snow, and park crews built several kickers on the outrun of the couloir.

Then, 24 athletes are invited to give their own personal touch on a terrain feature that for 60 years has helped define big mountain steep skiing in the United States. Each competitor gets two runs, and are then judged by their peers a few nights later by watching the video. (This year’s King and Queen will be announced on Saturday, February 15.)

On the morning of the event, Paulsen woke up in a panic, thinking she’d overslept. The clock said 2:30 a.m. Six hours later, she was on an early pre-public tram with the rest of the athletes, who got to work with rakes and shovels sculpting numerous in-runs to the cliff ledge. Parkin Costain and Jake Hopfinger, young guns who live in Montana, built a large cheese-wedge kicker several feet back from the ledge. Calculating that the jump would project them into the best landing below the lip, they both threw–and stomped–double backflips.

As Paulsen smoothed out her own in-run, she noticed that nobody else was looking at that particular angle. “That made me nervous about my line choice,” she said.

Though Paulsen honed her skills as a kid on the Squaw Valley freestyle program, she didn’t come from a skiing family. Neither of her parents ski, nor does her older sister. On weekends, her parents would drive her up to Tahoe so she could ski, hang out not skiing, and then pick her up and drive home. (Mom and Dad, we salute you!)

Paulsen fell in love with the sport, and got good at it, spending five years on the NorAm mogul circuit while studying at Colorado College. After graduating with a degree in computer science, with minors in math and French, she quit moguls and moved to Jackson Hole by herself. “I’d never been here, but for whatever reason, decided that Jackson was the place for me,” she said. “And just like everyone else, I was only supposed to stay for one season and here I am five years later and I don’t want to leave.”

For work, she coaches the freeride team for the local ski club, waits tables at the Mangy Moose, and is a whitewater raft guide in the summer.

As soon as there was enough snow early this season, she started throwing backflips off everything she could. But over the weekend, she hit a rock while ripping around inbounds and compressed an edge on her skis, prompting a frantic call to her sponsor to get a pair of fresh sticks for Tuesday’s event. Then, the day before, she knuckled a practice jump (that is, she came up short on the landing, which delivers a particularly brutal impact) and woke up sore on comp day.

Zeliff, drawing first bib, guinea’d the day’s events with a nifty shifty and skied strongly into the finish. Snowboarder Hana Beaman went next, going huge off the top, but having difficulty on a few of the lower jumps.

As Paulsen got ready in the start zone, where the temperature was below zero degrees, she swung her arms and visualized her run.

“I’m so glad I got to watch Caite go to see what the snow was doing and how it all looked,” Paulsen said. “I was obviously nervous, but in my third year, I wasn’t totally freaking out. I felt very ready.”

Then she skied toward the edge, and the rest was classic.