Dew Tour is Coming to Copper Mountain Feb 6-9

Dew Tour celebrates its first Winter event and competition held in our new location at Copper Mountain in Summit County, Colorado, February 6-9th, 2020. The new location furthers Dew Tour’s goal of creating an exciting and progressive competition for the world’s best ski and snowboarders, all while building a one-of-a-kind experience for fans to enjoy.

What Fans Can Expect:

The premier four-day winter event is FREE for fans to attend and enjoy the world’s best male and female ski and snowboarders compete. Dew Tour attendees are also encouraged to enjoy much more than just the competition. Other activities include the Dew Tour Experience, which features a free concert performance, sponsor village, pro athlete signings, photo opportunities, giveaways, the opportunity to upgrade to a VIP Dew Tour experience, industry award shows from SNOWBOARDER MAG on Thursday, February 6th and Newschoolers on Friday, February 7th, and so much more.

Be sure to bring your gear, as the Dew Tour Streetstyle will be open to the public to session on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm. This year for the first time, Dew Tour is partnering with Beyond the Boundaries for a free women’s specific ski and snowboard ride day. Get more details HERE for ride info and to RSVP.

For a second year, Dew Tour partners with Nikita Clothing to host their G.W.R. (Girls Who Ride) ski and snowboard contest on our Streetstyle course. The G.W.R. by Nikita event is an invite-only amateur competition showcasing the technical prowess of up-and-coming riders. Stay tuned for more info and invited rider list coming soon.

Enjoy ripping through Copper Mountain that offers 2,465 acres of in-bound terrain, 140 total trails, 26 chairs to choose from, and all with an average annual snowfall of 26 feet. Copper is also home to Woodward Copper, an oasis for action sports that features 19,400ft2 indoor training facility that houses a skatepark, Olympic-grade trampolines, foam pit jumps, and more. On vacation mood? Copper Mountain is an ideal vacation destination that offers three village areas with lodging, retail outlets, restaurants, and bars.

Competition Format and Disciplines Explained:

The Dew Tour’s signature Team Challenge competition has some exciting new updates this year, as well. Teams will be tasked with building a roster of one male and one female for slopestyle, modified superpipe, and streetstyle disciplines, for a total of six riders per team. Competing this year will be three of the top ski brands—Volkl, Atomic, and Faction—and three of the top snowboard brands—Burton, Oakley, and Volcom, battling it out for their respective overall titles. Each discipline will be the best of a two-run format where athletes will be judged based on overall impression. The best score of the two-run from each male and female athlete in each section counts. These two scores are combined for a total team section score. Scores from all three sections are then totaled up for one overall score, making the highest-scoring team the winner.

This year’s slopestyle competition will have invited riders sessioning three jumps and four rails for a total of seven hits in a single top-to-bottom run. The slopestyle qualifier for men’s ski and snowboard will feature 16 riders and will be given two runs with their top run will be judged on overall impression. The men’s final will take the top nine from the qualifier and include the winner from the 2018 winter Dew Tour. The women’s ski and snowboard slopestyle go straight into a final with a field size of eight competitors. Both the men’s and women’s slopestyle finals are judged on their best run out of three.

Athletes competing in the pipe have the challenge of tackling the modified superpipe course. Ten men and eight women in ski and snowboard disciplines will head straight into a final and will be judged on their best one run out of three.

Dew Tour is coming to Copper Mountain February 6–9th, 2020. Don’t miss it!