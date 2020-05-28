Crystal Mountain Will Reopen to Skiers June 1

Crystal Mountain announced this week they will reopen to skiers and riders for up to two weeks of daily operations beginning June 1. The mountain will, of course, be operating differently than it was when it closed for the season on March 14 due to COVID-19 concerns. Crystal announced they will use a reservation system like the one modeled by Oregon’s Timberline and Mount Bachelor as well as Colorado’s Arapahoe Basin and California’s Mount Baldy.

The reservation system does not give priority to pass holders, but if Crystal season pass or Ikon Pass holders succeed in getting a reservation, they will not pay to ski. A one-day lift ticket for non-pass holders will cost $59. The reservation system will refresh daily.

The mountain, Washington’s largest resort (Baker’s extensive backcountry access aside), is in a unique position to open among the state’s other ski areas.

Because the Mount Rainier gondola runs top to bottom, skiers will be able to upload from the base and ski the Green Valley zone. They will then be able to either download the gondola or, while conditions permit, ski down Lucky Shot, which goes from the top to the mid-station. Skiers will then hike out on the service road.

This zone accesses blue and black terrain only.

Crystal’s director of marketing Tiana Anderson said that Crystal worked in close partnership with Washington Governor Jay Inslee to develop protocols and guidelines specific to the mountain. While the governor’s office released guidelines for retail shops, restaurants, and other outdoor recreation zones, they released nothing specific to ski areas.

Anderson stated that while the mountain had plans to reopen when and if it were possible and prudent before the Oregon resorts opened, they were lucky to be able to monitor how those openings went. They could see not only what worked well for them but also gauge public reaction.

Crystal released a full set of guidelines for proper social distancing and use of the mountain that you can read here on their website.