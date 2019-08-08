Court Rules Jumbo Glacier Resort Cannot Be Built

The 28-year battle for the protection of Jumbo Valley, BC, is now over. On August 6, the BC Court of Appeals upheld the expiry of Jumbo Glacier Resort’s environmental certificate, thus revoking their permission to build in Jumbo Valley. Jumbo will stay wild. The project cannot go forward unless Glacier Resorts Ltd. successfully applies for a new environmental assessment.

This a huge victory for skiers, First Nations peoples, and environmental advocates, who have been fighting the project since its inception in 1991. “Keep Jumbo Wild” became a rallying cry, as the groups banded together to fight off the proposed 1,509 acre resort that would have threatened native land as well as grizzly territory.

Wildsight Conservation Director John Bergenske has been leading the legal charge to protect the Jumbo Valley and surrounding Columbia Mountains. He maintains that while Jumbo Glacier Resort is not without recourse, it is extremely unlikely that the Supreme Court will hear their appeal. Bergenske views this decision as a permanent victory, as it would be prohibitively expensive for the developers to apply for a new environmental certificate.

Jumbo Valley is part of an area known as Qat’mak, a sacred place for the Ktunaxa people. It is also part of North America’s most vital wildlife corridors, and environmentalists were concerned that the resort could fragment grizzly territory. Wildsight sees its role moving forward is to advocate for the formation of an Indigenous Protected Conservation Area, which Bergenske says that Federal and Provincial governments are discussing with the Ktunaxa.

This victory was decades in the making and would not have been possible without grassroots activism from the Ktunaxa people and their collaboration with countless organizations and individuals.

