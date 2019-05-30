When Sabine Prezenski talks about the “wearable avalanche warning” she’s developing, it may evoke a vision of a next-gen R2-D2, storing holographic maps of terrain features and snowpit profiles, all to be recalled in a solar-powered bracelet.

Prezenski, a researcher and lecturer (and avid snowboarder) at the Technical University, Berlin, is set to field test a warning system that would beep, vibrate or buzz, based on a combination of real-time data collected and stored from other skiers and snowboarders in the area; drone-carried instruments; and readings from fixed radar and infrasound monitors,.

At the International Snow Science Workshop in Innsbruck this fall, Prezenski said she will field-test the system this winter with about 30-40 skiers and snowboarders in the Tirol Alps.

In the Alps, about 100 people die in avalanches each year and with more and more people skiing off-piste, Prezenski says there’s a need for a generalized avalanche warning based on terrain and conditions in a given area.

“We’re thinking about a more conservative warning,” she said. For a skier visiting a new area for the first time, the warning system Prezenski envisions could alert skiers at the boundary of a resort they are passing into uncontrolled terrain, or send a reminder and a link to the nearest avalanche center.

Finding the right warning level, to avoid being annoying and therefor ignored, but still provide a useful message, is the crux of the design challenge and part of what will be tested in the mountains this winter.

Prezenski’s project has won some prizes and also earned some grant funding through the field test stage. Last year, she experimented with a specially designed computer game, with player feedback determining, for example, whether a vibrating buzz or a beep is a better attention-getter.

“It’s aimed at a specific user group, a younger generation, that takes higher risk takes and likes techy things that are easy to use,” she said, referring to the 2015 avalanche deaths of U.S. Ski Team racers Bryce Astle and Ronnie Berlack in Soelden, Austria, as yet another in a long line of wake-up calls.

“The fact is, there are more people going into the backcountry and not everyone is getting good avalanche information,” she says. “App solutions might help target these kind of people. The ideal user would always be thinking about the avalanche situation, but that’s not always the case.”

Open source coding for the project would help make the system accessible for app developers, and that could help counter what she sees as a potentially worrying trend to restrict access to the backcountry, using surveillance technology, including drones, to monitor use. Empowering skiers with the best available information and technology is important, and Prezenski believes free data cloud sharing can help.