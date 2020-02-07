Competing Isn’t About the Medals for this Olympic Hopeful

One year ago, in February 2019, just before she was slated to compete in her first event of the year, Maggie Voisin found out her ACL was torn. Again. She didn’t know exactly when it happened, but thinks it was likely from a crash the previous July. With her eyes set on another shot at the Olympics, she chose to end her season early and get surgery in April.

Unlike LJ Strenio (who discusses his distinctly mellower approach to competition in a later interview) Voisin is still hungry to compete and has undergone strenuous and extensive rehab in hopes of being able to win in the coming season. She won an X Games bronze last month, so it seems like she’s on to something. This week she’ll be competing in women’s slopestyle at the Dew Tour where she’ll find out if that drive can win her all the marbles.

POWDER: How has your season been leading up to the Dew Tour?

Maggie: It’s been a crazy start to the season. I just did my first two events of the year at the X Games. After my surgery in April, I’ve spent the summer healing and the fall training. It was a long seven months in Park City with the US Ski Team physical therapists and strength trainers. There were many long hours in the gym. I was grateful for the team’s incredible resources.

Tell us about your rehab schedule. What did that look like? How have you focused your training to come back stronger?

The US Ski Team has a really strict protocol, and since it was my second ACL injury in my right knee it was even stricter. I had to clear 12 days straight just skiing groomers. We’d progress from just three runs a day to four and then five.

It was a month of just skiing. No park, no catching air. Once I was cleared for the park, I was only allowed eight runs max per session. By the time I was done with December, my knee was looking and feeling really solid.

How do you develop new tricks? On the trampoline? A backcountry kicker?

I’m not a huge trampoline person, and air bags are more popular than water ramps. That stuff is really good for air awareness, but I find keeping the skis on is crucial. If I’m feeling good, I’ll just try it out in the park. I’m from Montana, so my dad is a big backcountry ski bum. I love skiing powder and I’m planning on doing a couple trips in Montana, maybe Utah, and B.C. Last year I did a trip to Cook City which was the last time I skied powder. I love it—I’m not trying to hit mega crazy lines like Tatum Monod or Angel Collinson, I’m out there to have a great time outside.

Who influences your skiing?

I’d say growing up it was watching the X Games and skiers like Ashley Battersby, Anna Segal, and Keri Herman. Now, I really draw inspiration from the women I compete against. They’re my friends and they push me. Women’s skiing is at a whole other now level and I’m inspired by the way they are pushing the boundaries of the sport.

Dew Tour has an unusual format with its team challenges and modified pipes. Do you think it’s embracing the creative side of skiing?

I totally do. I don’t think it’s remotely similar to what we’re used to. It’s called freeskiing for a reason and athletes have been able to do really cool and creative things with these newer formats. Finding new and creative ways to make the sport engaging is vital to its growth.

With the explosion of social media, there are so many novel ways now to share your work and talent. What keeps you competing?

I love competing more than anything. It’s the love and passion; it’s more than winning medals. The inspiration I get from women who competed before me is so powerful and I hope to inspire other women in the same way. There’s so much good we do in competitions besides skiing.

Do you think there is room to improve the Dew Tour? Competitions in general?

More than anything we need to preserve the atmosphere around it. We need to keep that spirit alive. I hope that the people putting on these events know that [Dew Tour and X Games] are the pinnacles of action sports and freeskiing. We have to keep that vibe alive and we can’t let it die.

What does the platform of the Dew Tour give to competitors?

I truly believe Dew and X Games are the pinnacles of our sports. Especially sponsor-wise they’re the biggest platform for skiers and everyone wants to be here and compete. But smaller events like SLVSH are amazing too because they can happen anywhere. People love watching them and it’s so cool to see them push the style.

What projects are you working on for the coming season?

Last year I really wanted to do a film project and put together a season edit. It was cut short unfortunately because of the knee injury, but now it’s becoming a two year project. I hope to include both backcountry and park skiing segments in it. I’m really, really excited about it. It’s something I haven’t done before. It’s not about skiing the gnarliest line but it’s about showing versatility and having an incredible time with my friends.

What will your training schedule for the Olympics look like?

I want focus on skiing and skiing really well, but not worry too much about the pressure of the Olympics. Skiing is something that I truly love and if I just focus on the passion of it, the results will show.