We Posted a Black Square. So Now What?

For the past week, we have muted our own content in favor of sharing the voices of Black people and skiers graciously sharing their experiences, insight, and resources with us. We know our work to be a more equitable platform continues beyond a single post on social media.

As we return to our regularly scheduled programming, this doesn’t mean we are returning to normal. Our staff and our contributors are continuing to have challenging and sometimes uncomfortable conversations about systemic racism, police brutality, and how to better support Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the skiing community through representation and action.

From reassessing our partnerships, working with community leaders committed to change, to bringing more Black and minority voices to the stories we tell, our goal is to continuously work towards authentic inclusion. We want to invite new skiers into our communities while also supporting BIPOC skiers who are already here.

Following the leadership of Teresa Baker and Chris Perkins and the Outdoor CEO Diversity Pledge, we’re working on a list of tangible and measurable goals that will help us get there.

As we finalize those, we’ll share them with our readers—who are majority white, male, able-bodied, and upper-middle-class—with the expectation you will hold us accountable. Our commitments will be centered around hiring and paying a more diverse workforce of contributors as well as continuing to find and tell stories about skiers from diverse backgrounds.

Brothers Dave and Jake Moe founded POWDER in Sun Valley in 1972 as a celebration of powder skiing which is, in our view, the finest variety of skiing there is. They wrote, in the first issue:

“To us powder means freedom, with an emphasis, not on how you do it, just on doing it more… Perhaps most important, powder skiing means getting away from the crowd to a place where there are no lines, no lift towers, no snow fences, no bodies in the way. Just snow. It’s another world… POWDER is our way of looking at a sport we love. It’s critical, it’s funny, it’s affectionate, and we think it’s honest.”

It is with that vision in mind we move forward as The Skier’s Magazine—acknowledging our privilege as skiers to escape to that other world, our willingness to take an honest look at ourselves and our sport, and continuing to celebrate powder skiing. —Sierra Shafer, Editor-in-Chief